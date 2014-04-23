BRIEF-Beijing Teamsun Tech plans cloud JV with IBM, individual partner

BRIEF-Humana raises FY 2017 GAAP earnings outlook to at least $16.91/share
* Humana to host biennial investor meeting; pre-announces first quarter 2017 EPS and revenues and increases full-year 2017 EPS guidance
April 23 Beijing Teamsun Technology Co Ltd
* Says to set up cloud system JV with registered capital of 50 million yuan ($8.02 million)
* Says IBM plans to increase JV's registered capital to 62 million yuan from 50 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nac78v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2375 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 24 The shareholder battle between specialty metals maker Arconic Inc and Elliott Management took another turn on Monday after the company said the hedge fund has twice turned down an offer to add two of Elliott's nominees to its board.
WASHINGTON, April 24 MetLife Inc is asking a U.S. court to put on pause a case over how the government deems certain companies "too big to fail," one of the most significant reforms to come out of the financial crisis, while President Donald Trump's administration finishes reviewing the current regulatory approach.