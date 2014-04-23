版本:
2014年 4月 23日

BRIEF-Beijing Teamsun Tech plans cloud JV with IBM, individual partner

April 23 Beijing Teamsun Technology Co Ltd

* Says to set up cloud system JV with registered capital of 50 million yuan ($8.02 million)

* Says IBM plans to increase JV's registered capital to 62 million yuan from 50 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nac78v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2375 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
