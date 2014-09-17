版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 17日

BRIEF-Beijing Teamsun Tech clarifies collaboration with Alibaba after share price surge

Sept 17 Beijing Teamsun Technology

* Says teams up with Alibaba's Aliyun on cloud computing

* Says expects little impact on earnings from the cooperation with Aliyun

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wpsEtj

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
