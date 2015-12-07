UPDATE 1-Hellman & Friedman to take control of Italy's TeamSystem

(Adds announcement, advisers)
By Pamela Barbaglia
LONDON Dec 7 U.S. buyout fund Hellman &
Friedman has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Italian
software firm TeamSystem, it said on Monday, in a deal
that sources say values the business at about 1.2 billion euros
($1.3 billion).
Hellman & Friedman said it would buy a majority of the
Italian provider of accounting software from London-based
private equity house HgCapital, which has agreed to
retain a minority stake.
It is Hellman & Friedman's first acquisition in Italy after
the U.S. private equity house lost out to a consortium of Bain
Capital and Advent in an auction to buy Italian banking services
firm ICBPI in June.
Rothschild advised HgCapital on the deal while Mediobanca
acted as financial adviser to Hellman & Friedman.
Based in Pesaro, in central Italy, TeamSystem specialises in
tax, payroll and accounting software for small and mid-sized
Italian businesses.
It has a long history of private equity ownership as buyout
funds have consistently injected capital for the past 10 years.
U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital first secured control of the
business in 2005 and subsequently sold a majority stake to
HgCapital for about 565 million euros in 2010.
The so-called tertiary buyout by Hellman & Friedman values
the business at a double digit multiple, based on its core
earnings, sources close to the deal said.
Details of the transaction were not disclosed but a source
close to the seller said the business was valued at a multiple
of around 16 times its expected earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of roughly 75 million
euros in 2015.
Another source, close to Hellman & Friedman, said the U.S.
fund based its calculation on a pro-forma EBITDA of 93 million
euros, and therefore paid a multiple of 12 to 13 times. He said
the business continues to offer strong growth potential in its
home market.
Spokesmen at Hellman & Friedman and HgCapital declined to
comment on the financial details of the deal.
($1 = 0.9251 euros)
(Additional reporting by Massimo Gaia in Milan; Editing by Mark
Potter and Susan Thomas)