BRIEF-Tecan Group adjusts FY 2014 organic sales outlook to low single-digit pct growth

BRIEF-Novartis' Cart-T Therapy CTl019 gets FDA breakthrough therapy designation
* Novartis car-t cell therapy ctl019 receives FDA breakthrough therapy designation for treatment of adult patients with r/r DLBCL
Dec 1 Tecan Group AG :
* Says good sales growth trend in second half of 2014: mid single-digit organic growth in local currencies expected
* Says organic sales outlook for financial year 2014 adjusted to low single-digit percentage growth in local currencies
* Confirming target for total group operating profitability
* Is also reconfirming expectation of strongly accelerated sales growth during 2015, sales are anticipated to increase with a double-digit rate in local currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On April 13 the Chinese authorities approved the purchase of the Chinese forming plant Schuler (Tianjin) Metal Forming Technology Center Co. Ltd. by the Feintool Group
