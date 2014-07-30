版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 30日 星期三 13:19 BJT

BRIEF-Tecan acquires IBL international to offer integrated solution for specialty diagnostics

July 30 Tecan Group AG : * Tecan acquires IBL international to offer integrated solution for specialty

diagnostics * Transaction expected to be accretive to EPS before transaction-related

amortization in second full year after closing * Says total consideration of EUR 29.0 million (CHF 35.2 million) * Says closing of transaction expected within coming weeks * Source text- bit.ly/1qkiO8k * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐