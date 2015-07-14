As tech firms track your location, advertisers zero in for the sale

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 14
SAN FRANCISCO, July 14 Mapping technology
advancements from Google Inc and Facebook Inc
that provide more precise user location data than ever before
are starting to dent advertisers' longtime skepticism about
boosting mobile ad spending.
In recent years, major retailers have restricted mobile to
10 percent or less of their ad budgets because of difficulty
gauging their effectiveness and a limited ability to target
shoppers by location.
Targeting is now much easier, to the extent that a consumer
walking past a given retail outlet can receive ads in his or her
Facebook or Google app showcasing some particular product
available at that store - perhaps offering a discount coupon to
lure them inside. That is a tantalizing prospect for companies
if it leads to actual sales.
Gauging the ads' ultimate effectiveness remains a challenge.
And privacy advocates say the location tracking and targeting is
intrusive and gives companies too much ability to track users'
movements over time.
"It's unfair for the companies to pull data from the user
this way," said Marc Rotenberg, president of the Electronic
Privacy Information Center.
But for Facebook and Google there are early signs the new
technology is already paying off. Six advertising firm
executives representing more than 50 clients combined, told
Reuters in interviews that clients have invested significantly
more since the holiday season in mobile ads as a result of this
new technology.
In some cases, these advertisers, including major retailers
they declined to name, are investing up to 40 percent of their
advertising budgets on mobile ads, four times as much as at the
end of last year.
PRIVACY CONCERNS
With consumers spending more time on smartphones - Google
said in May that mobile searches outstripped desktop searches in
the U.S. and nine other countries - millions if not billions of
dollars are at stake in winning advertisers over to mobile
platforms.
Facebook and Google are widely considered to be at the
forefront of this shift. Google claimed 37 percent of U.S.
mobile ad revenue share in 2014 and Facebook had 18.5 percent,
according to data from research firm eMarketer. Twitter, which
had the third-largest share, was far behind with 3.6 percent of
the share.
Other tech companies that cannot keep up risk losing a share
of the fastest-growing part of the advertising industry. U.S.
mobile ad spending more than doubled in 2013 to $10.7 billion
and is projected to increase 50 percent in 2015 to $28.7
billion, according to eMarketer.
Responding to privacy experts' concerns, Facebook said it
uses privacy-protecting measures when targeting users to ensure
location data is not misused. Google declined to comment for
this story.
Advertisers say they are aware of consumers' privacy
concerns. But federal and state laws do not regulate location
data and collection.
While this new effort has improved mobile ads, it is still
difficult to show their effectiveness. On desktop computers,
advertisers can easily see who clicked on their ads and made
purchases, whereas it is nearly impossible to prove a mobile ad
drove someone to a store.
Facebook and Google have advanced that technology by
offering more precise location targeting, but in many cases are
still unable to show whether a mobile ad drove in-store traffic.
Facebook said that it is determined to prove to businesses
that mobile ads drive people into their stores. The company can
sometimes determine if the ads drove purchases by looking at
in-store sales and matching them to the number of times an ad is
clicked on mobile.
"If they are able to crack that code, there are going to be
a lot of retailers investing a lot. It won't just be the Macy's
and Walmarts that have the money," said Valerie Davis, senior
vice president of paid digital media at PM Digital, which
represents Steve Madden, L.K. Bennett and other retailers.
