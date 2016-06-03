CORRECTED-Tech moguls declare era of artificial intelligence

(Corrects attribution in last two paragraphs)
By Liana B. Baker
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., June 2 Artificial
intelligence and machine learning will create computers so
sophisticated and godlike that humans will need to implant
"neural laces" in their brains to keep up, Tesla Motors
and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk told a crowd of tech leaders this week.
While Musk's description of an injectable human-computer
link may sound like science fiction, top tech executives
repeatedly said that artificial intelligence (AI) was on the
verge of changing everyday life, during discussion at a
conference by online publication Recode this week.
It is no secret that tech companies are diving into AI
analytics research, an industry that will grow to $70 billion by
2020 from just $8.2 billion in 2013, according to a Bank of
America report citing IDC research.
AI, which combs through large troves of raw data to predict
outcomes and recognize patterns, is already used in web search
systems, marketing recommendation functions and security and
financial trading programs. The technology will spread to
driverless cars and service robots in the future, the Bank of
America report said.
Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet Inc's Google
, said he sees a "huge opportunity" in AI. Google first
started applying the technology through "deep neural networks"
to voice recognition software about three to four years ago and
is ahead of rivals such as Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc
and Microsoft Corp in machine learning, Pichai
said.
But he and others acknowledged that the work of building
machines that teach themselves is still in its infancy.
Microsoft, for instance, apologized and went back to the lab
after an AI chatbot talking on Twitter "learned" to make racist
comments.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos predicted a profound impact on society
over the next 20 years.
"It's really early but I think we're on the edge of a golden
era. It's going to be so exciting to see what happens," he said.
Amazon has been working on artificial intelligence for
at least four years and now has 1,000 employees working on
Alexa, the company's voice-based smart assistant software
system, he said.
Big tech companies including Amazon have an edge at present
because they have access to large amounts of data but hundreds
of AI startups will hatch in the next few years, he said.
IBM CEO Ginni Rometty said the company has been
working on artificial technology, which she calls a cognitive
system, since 2005 when it started developing its Watson
supercomputer.
"I would say in five years, there's no doubt in my mind
that cognitive AI will impact every decision made" from
healthcare to education to financial services, Rometty said.
But it was the comments by Tesla's Musk, on how he would
potentially develop the technology to implant humans with
technology to augment brains, that captured the imagination of
attendees, according to Adam Burrows, senior vice president of
emerging businesses at HomeAdvisor, a unit of IAC/Interactive
Corp.
"It got people thinking on a philosophical level and away
from what Google or Tesla will come out with next year," he
said. "It brings up the question, are we human anymore if we are
part computer?"
