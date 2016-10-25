Lighten up: tech firms take on economy-class flight challenge

* Airlines have upgraded money-making business, first class
* But less innovation for economy-class fliers
* Start-ups using new materials, tech to improve
'cattle-class'
* Challenges include cost, weight, certification ...
By Jeremy Wagstaff
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 Some start-ups are taking on
one of air travel's last undisrupted bastions - the
economy-class cabin. While first and business class travellers
have long enjoyed comfort upgrades, there's been less attention
to innovation at the rear of the plane.
"We want to make travel memorable and comfortable for all of
us, not just the top 1 percent," Alireza Yaghoubi, founder of
Singapore-based AirGo, told a recent start-up conference to
pitch his superlight economy-class seat.
He's not alone. Half a dozen firms are pitching something
similar, wanting to make seats more comfortable, improve cabin
lighting, make it easier to use and charge mobile devices on
flights, and even upgrade the humble food trolley.
They are trying to penetrate an industry eyeing significant
growth on the back of strong jetliner demand, illustrated by
this week's $6.4 billion deal for Rockwell Collins to
take over B/E Aerospace, an interiors manufacturer.
Persuading the airline industry to upgrade, however, is a
tough ask. In a fiercely competitive market and with
single-digit margins, carriers have gone as far as they can with
economy-class innovation, says Anthony Harcup of Acumen, a UK
design house that works with planemakers and airlines.
"Right now, we've designed ourselves into a corner with the
current economy format," he says. "It's about as tight and tiny
as you're going to get it. So something has to give, and it's
difficult to see what that is."
Acumen, which designed the world's first flat bed for
British Airways 20 years ago, has had only two of its
in-cabin concepts lie unused: both involved re-thinking the form
and layout of economy-class seats.
But that's not stopping a new generation of outsiders
working with new materials and technologies to make economy
class, if not luxurious, at least more bearable.
FLAX SEED TROLLEY
AirGo's Yaghoubi, for example, vowed to do something about
airline seats when he flew back to his native Iran on its
national airline and noticed the seats hadn't been replaced
since the plane was bought 40 years ago. "Actually, they were
quite a lot more comfortable" than today's seats, he said.
The latest prototype of his seats, he says, offers a wider
back rest by having smaller elbow rests that fold down rather
than up, and has better head support. Extra leg room is created
by moving the literature pocket and improving the seat posture
to have people sit more upright.
But these firms realise they can't just pitch their seats on
comfort alone.
UK-based Rebel.Aero, for example, promises to speed up
boarding and integrate a child seat by letting the seat slide
upwards, like an inverted cinema seat. This frees up space for
passengers to move in and out and stretch their legs. Founder
Gareth Burks says he's halfway through getting certification and
has delivered sample seats to some aircraft manufacturers.
AirGo is counting on airlines liking that its seats are made
of carbon fibre composites, where fibres are braided like hair,
creating a hollow structure that halves their weight.
Others are experimenting with other materials. France-based
Expliseat has announced Air Tahiti as the first customer for its
titanium seats, freeing up the equivalent weight of up to four
passengers.
And UK-based FlightWeight has redesigned the food trolley,
ditching the usual aluminium casing for mostly flax seed waste,
volcanic rock, sugar and water - making it almost a third
lighter.
OBSTACLES, GRUMBLES
Changing consumer habits also offer airlines a chance to
shed weight.
Most passengers would prefer to use their own mobile device,
says Fred Cleveland, former vice president at American Airlines
and now an adviser to PricewaterhouseCoopers. This allows some
airlines to ditch some expensive and heavy wiring and hardware,
and convert seats into charging stations.
Cobalt Aerospace, another UK-based design firm, offers ways
to customise seats, including wireless charging in tray tables
and arm rests.
This could be bad news for suppliers of in-flight
entertainment systems such as Thales and Panasonic
. Singapore Airlines' budget subsidiary Scoot
has already abandoned traditional seat-back consoles in favour
of pre-loaded iPads.
But there are obstacles for start-ups.
A lot has already been spent by companies such as Germany's
Recaro and France's Zodiac Aerospace on making seats
as light as possible by using advanced materials. Many leading
airlines are already installing them.
But production bottlenecks in the interiors industry
highlight the challenges it faces in keeping up with demand, and
may make airlines wary of gambling on untested suppliers.
Persuading airlines to spend more isn't easy, says Martin
Darbyshire of UK-based Tangerine, which customised the head
rests in Cathay Pacific's A350 economy seats. Cathay
was willing to make the changes, he said, because it makes money
from economy. "But for most other airlines the costs are
prohibitive."
Maybe the biggest hurdle is certification.
There are strict rules about what can and can't be done, and
any tweaks require approval. When one airframe maker reduced the
weight of the tracks where seats slot in, it found itself having
to restore all the saved weight to ensure the design met
certification requirements, said Darbyshire. "It becomes a
vicious circle."
Part of the problem is that while passengers grumble about
economy-class travel, they are sensitive to price and don't
differentiate much on features, says Acumen's Harcup.
Unlike booking a hotel, he says, where cost is just one of
many metrics a customer looks at - internet access, parking, a
pool - when it comes to the airline seat "the passenger is
confronted with one metric and that's cost. So it's no wonder
we're in the situation we're in."
(Reporting by Jeremy Wagstaff, with additional reporting by Tim
Hepher; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)