UPDATE 1-iPhone 3D Touch suppliers and haptics companies

Haptics - adding tactile feedback to an
interface - is nothing new, but Apple's embrace of it
is likely to prove a boon for many companies, including those
developing the technology and suppliers.
TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES:
Haptic-related technology companies have been working on the
field for 15 years or more. Others are more recent. They
include:
* NextInput Inc: Atlanta, Georgia spin-off from Georgia
Tech, maker of force-sensitive technology. Investors include
Intel Corp and Takata Corp.
* Immersion Corp numbers among its customers mobile
handset makers Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics
Inc, Xiaomi, Huawei Technologies,
Meizu Technology Co and Gionee.
* Synaptics Inc : Senseg, Finland-based company,
whose investors include NXP Semiconductors.
* Novasentis Inc, whose investors include Samsung Ventures.
* Ultrahaptics, a UK start-up and spin-off from Bristol
University, exploring using inaudible sound waves to create
visible shapes and invisible contours in the air, a sort of
mid-air haptics.
* Redux Labs, a UK-based company using sonic waves on a
surface to create audio or haptic effects.
* Zrro, a crowd-funded start-up developing technology that
would enable touch screens to sense fingers up to 3 cm away,
allowing users to control devices without touching them.
IPHONE SUPPLIERS:
* Taiwan's TPK Holding Co Ltd is a major supplier
of Apple's 3D Touch, or Force Touch technology, according to
supply chain sources. It provides touch sensors to makers of
liquid crystal displays, which are installed inside the phone.
* Vibration motors are then installed during the final stage
of product assembly. These motors are crucial in detecting
signals from pressure sensors, which activate when a finger
touches the screen. According to one industry source, Japan's
Nidec Corp is likely to be the sole supplier of the
motors, at least initially.
* Chips and components rest atop flexible printed circuit
boards inside the phone. This industry should benefit from the
introduction of Force Touch as it requires a new type of circuit
board that increases its value per iPhone box, according to the
industry. Taiwan's Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd
and Japan's Nippon Mektron Ltd, an unlisted subsidiary of NOK
Corp,will supply the majority of the flexible printed
circuit boards for the new iPhones, sources said.
(Reporting by Jeremy Wagstaff in SINGAPORE, Michael Gold in
TAIPEI and Reiji Murai in TOKYO; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)