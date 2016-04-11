Pitch perfect: mobile makers, telcos drawn to hi-res audio

* Niche market for studio quality high-resolution audio
* Telcos, mobile makers see opportunity to differentiate
* Tech improvements, lifestyle shifts driving demand
By Jeremy Wagstaff
SINGAPORE, April 12 Mostly young, male
audiophiles throng a Singapore hotel ballroom, intently
assessing headphones, earbuds and in-ear monitors - priced from
$50 to as much as $10,000.
Alongside are banks of dedicated digital audio players
(DAPs), with an entire wall of the expo showcasing the king of
DAPs: iriver.
Less than five years ago, the South Korean firm was staring
at bankruptcy, its low-end MP3 players no match for Apple's
iPod and the rise of the music-playing smartphone.
But, after some missteps and a name change, Astell & Kern
has created a small but lucrative market for those wanting to
hear music as it sounds in the studio or concert hall.
This is the world of high resolution (hi-res) audio (HRA), a
niche that smartphone makers, music companies and even telecoms
carriers hope will, if not move to the mainstream, at least
sprinkle some of its fat margins on their bottom lines.
"Now, people are interested in $3,000 players," says James
Lee, Astell & Kern's vice president. "Before, they would think
$300 players were crazy. Now, $1,000 is the average price."
And that's a snip compared to the $55,000 price tag on a
pair of Sennheiser Orpheus HE 1 electrostatic headphones resting
on a marble-mounted amplifier on show for selected guests in a
room on the hotel's 34th floor.
Consumer demand for HRA is being fed in part by lifestyle
shifts. We commute longer, live in smaller apartments and use
smarter phones and streaming services, like Spotify. Americans
spend 24 hours a week listening to music, says market
consultancy Nielsen.
Also, there are fewer constraints on audio quality. A decade
ago, a 'lossy' MP3 format - where file compression meant reduced
quality - made sense when $30 would buy enough space for only
about 500 songs. Now, the same price would get you enough flash
drive for 32,000 songs.
AUDIO ADD-ONS
The growth in listening to music is having a knock-on impact
on Bluetooth speakers, headphones and other audio accessories.
Last year, Americans spent more on headphones for the first time
than they did on physical music, such as CDs.
This has stirred hardware makers. Apple's purchase of
headphones and music streaming company Beats for $3 billion in
2014 has overshadowed efforts by other manufacturers to offer
audio accessories and features.
A year earlier, Sony dusted off its Walkman brand
as a high-end audio range, and has since added portable speakers
and headphones. Samsung Electronics has its Level
series of headphones and speakers, while LG Electronics
last month launched its LG phone with an optional
Hi-Fi module, made in partnership with Bang & Olufsen.
Others, too, hope clearer, richer audio will help them
differentiate, adding separate audio processors to improve the
playback of music on their phones.
They are helped by specialist chip makers like ESS
Technology Inc, whose digital audio converters are in phones
made by Xiaomi, Lenovo, Meizu, LeTV and Vivo.
Telecoms carriers are also taking note, hoping to lock in
users or boost revenues: Singapore Telecommunications
launched a service in February offering four separate streaming
apps, including Spotify.
When iriver's owners decided to sell the company in 2014, it
was South Korean carrier SK Telecom which offered
the most compelling bid, said Lee, adding: "Telcos think this
market will grow."
ASIA LEADS
Much of the surge in interest in HRA is in Asia.
Onkyo, a Japanese music download service, has offered hi-res
music since 2004. The country accounted for more than a fifth of
all spending on HRA, including home hi-fi, last year, according
to GfK, a research company.
China, too, is growing fast, and overtook Japan as iriver's
main market last October.
Tianjin-based Hifiman, a maker of headphones costing up to
$3,000, is seeing its margins squeezed by pretenders. "Customers
and distributors tell me that users get a little bit confused,"
said Riccardo Yeh, Hifiman's international sales director.
The HRA market still has an early-stage, almost amateur
feel. The dozens of companies making headphones, from Vietnam to
Romania, are usually home-spun, crowdfunded or self-financed,
and rarely employ more than a few staff, says Jude Mansilla, who
runs a website and organised the Singapore expo.
"The industry is very keen," says Peter Cooney, an analyst
who follows the HRA space. "But for the mass market, the
question is: is the demand there?"
