Google says G'day to Australian twang, slang

SYDNEY Jan 29 Internet search giant Google has
added Australian slang and language recognition to its
applications, addressing complaints that its software had
difficulty in understanding thick local accents and complex
place names.
Long accustomed to having their distinctive slang
misunderstood, Australians can now substitute "footy" for
football, "arvo" for afternoon and find directions to
Mullumbimby or Goondiwindi, a spokesman told Reuters on Friday.
The extended vocabulary came after Google, which is now part
of holding company Alphabet Inc, added an Australian
accented voice to its Google Maps and search applications last
week.
"People are starting to talk to their phones much more
regularly now. Mobile voice searchers have doubled in the last
year," Google Australia spokesman Shane Treeves said.
"Particularly all those tricky Aussie place names, they just
sound much better in an Aussie voice that can get them right."
Google and its chief competitor, Apple Inc, have
saturated the United States and Western Europe with their
devices, leaving foreign language markets as some of the prime
places to grow.
In December, Apple released a version of its virtual
personal assistant, Siri, for Arabic speakers in the United Arab
Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Google's Android phones' search
function already offered some support in Arabic.
Google's Android operating system was used by roughly 54
percent of mobile devices sold in Australia in December, placing
it ahead of Apple iOS at 38 percent, according to data published
by research firm Kantar Worldpanel.
The addition of Australian language features to Google's
software could carry with it a sense of vindication for local
users, who have long groused about its inability to understand
them.
In 2004, Google bought mapping company Where 2 Technologies,
which formed the basis for its hugely popular Google Maps
software. The company was based in Sydney.
(Reporting by Jarni Blakkarly; Editing by Nick Macfie)