Accenture breaks blockchain taboo with editing system

LONDON, Sept 20 Accenture is challenging a
defining feature of blockchain, its immutability, by patenting a
system that will allow data processed and stored using the
technology to be edited.
The consultancy said on Tuesday data would only be edited
under "extraordinary circumstances", in order to resolve
fat-finger-type human errors as well as to meet legal and
regulatory requirements and address wrongdoing.
Blockchain users were quick to criticise Accenture's move,
which is the latest investment by the financial services
industry in the nascent technology, which promises to cut costs,
reduce settlement times and increase transparency.
The original blockchain underpinning digital currency
bitcoin is kept secure by data being shared across a global
network of computers, which are incentivised by competing to win
new bitcoins in a system know as "mining".
But while there have been worries about its irreversibility,
some technologists argue that it is a feature that makes
blockchain unique and that without it, the term becomes
meaningless.
"An editable blockchain is just a database. The whole thing
about blockchain is that it's immutable, so this just defeats
the object."" Gary Nuttall, founder of blockchain consultancy
Dislytics, told Reuters at a blockchain conference.
Because so-called "permissionless" blockchains like
bitcoin's have no centralised authority, it is essential that
transactions cannot be tampered with.
But Accenture said its prototype would be for the private
"permissioned blockchains" favoured by banks, which would have
designated administrators who manage the network under agreed
governance rules.
"For financial services institutions faced with a myriad of
risk and regulatory requirements, absolute immutability is a
potential roadblock," said Richard Lumb, Accenture's group chief
executive for financial services.
Under the new system, data would not be editable by all
users of the system, just by designated administrators.
"We can preserve the strength of the original blockchain
while making it even more useful," said Giuseppe Ateniese, a
leading cryptographer and professor of computer science at The
Stevens Institute of Technology, who filed for the new patents
with Accenture.
"Unlike a traditional database, our solution is compatible
with current blockchain frameworks and works in a decentralized
and accountable environment," he added.
