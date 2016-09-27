Microsoft and BAML team up on blockchain-based trade finance project

| LONDON, Sept 26
LONDON, Sept 26 Microsoft and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch have joined forces on a project to
use blockchain technology to make trade finance transactions
faster, cheaper, safer and more transparent, the companies said
on Tuesday.
The two multinationals said at the Sibos financial services
conference in Geneva that they would build and test the
technology and create a blockchain-based framework that could
eventually be sold to other businesses.
Blockchain works as an electronic record-keeping and
transaction-processing system that allows all parties to track
information through a secure network and requires no third-party
verification.
Proponents of the technology, which originates from digital
currency bitcoin, say that it will make all kinds of
transactions faster, more reliable and easier to audit because
it does not require manual processing, nor authentication
through intermediaries.
Trade transactions using the existing process typically take
between seven and 10 days to complete and involve a complicated
paper trail that is vulnerable to document fraud.
"The underlying nature of trade finance in its current form
is highly manual, it's highly time-consuming and it's
paper-based, so we thought this would be a good opportunity to
streamline the way trade transactions are processed," BAML's
head of global trade and supply chain finance, Percy Batliwalla,
told Reuters.
Microsoft's cloud-based Azure platform will be used for the
project.
This is not the first move to use the nascent technology in
what is viewed as one of the most suitable sectors for
blockchain-based innovation. Barclays and an Israel-based
start-up said this month that they had carried out the first
real-word trade deal using the technology.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by David Goodman)