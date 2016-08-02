Thomson Reuters joins R3 blockchain consortium

LONDON Aug 2 Thomson Reuters has
joined a consortium of the world's biggest financial
institutions that is working on how to use the blockchain
technology that underpins bitcoin in global financial markets,
the company said on Tuesday.
Thomson Reuters will be the first major data and technology
provider to join the consortium of more than 55 banks and other
financial institutions, according to New York-based fintech firm
R3, which brought the consortium together last year.
Blockchain technology advocates say it has the potential to
shake up how markets operate. The technology, which underpins
the digital currency bitcoin creates a shared database in which
participants can trace every transaction ever made.
Thomson Reuters is the parent company of Reuters.
