UPDATE 1-Thomson Reuters joins R3 blockchain consortium

(Adds interview with Thomson Reuters official, details, byline)
By Jemima Kelly and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK Aug 2 Thomson Reuters has
joined a consortium of the world's biggest financial
institutions that is working on how to use blockchain technology
in global financial markets, the company said on Tuesday.
Blockchain technology powers the digital currency bitcoin,
enabling data sharing across a network of individual computers.
It has gained worldwide popularity due to its perceived
usefulness in recording and keeping track of assets across
practically all industries.
Thomson Reuters will be the first major data and technology
provider to join R3, the consortium of more than 55 banks and
other financial institutions. New York-based fintech firm R3
formed the consortium last year.
Thomson Reuters is the parent company of Reuters News.
"There are 50 financial institutions that are already
members of R3 and they are all clients of ours," said Mark
Rodrigues, managing director, strategic customers & solutions,
at Thomson Reuters in New York.
"We believe strongly in collaboration with clients,
specifically client-led innovation," Rodrigues told Reuters
News.
He noted that Thomson Reuters is particularly interested in
exploring blockchain in its trade finance business, which lacks
data standards, as well as in foreign exchange clearing and
settlement.
Thomson Reuters runs currency trading platforms FXall and
Thomson Reuters Matching. The total average daily volume of
foreign exchange trading across Thomson Reuters platforms
totalled $394 billion in June.
"There's linkage between cash and FX swaps and futures, but
it's very imprecise right now," said Rodrigues. "If we have data
standards and distributed ledgers, you could eliminate a
tremendous amount of capital reserves and risk capital that get
used up in this process right now."
He added that Thomson Reuters blockchain work is not
confined to the financial sector. The company is looking at
blockchain applications for its legal and tax business.
Thomson Reuters has been working on blockchain initiatives
for more than a year. It has blockhain labs in both London and
New York.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Jemima
Kelly in London; editing by Clive McKeef)