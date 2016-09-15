Silicon Valley 3D printing startup gets $81 million in new funding

| REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept 15
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept 15 Carbon, a Silicon
Valley startup that is developing 3D printers to produce medical
devices and car parts on demand, said on Thursday it had closed
on $81 million in funding that brought the total it has raised
to $222 million.
"We wanted to go find investors that share the scope of our
vision and realize what we are talking about here is industrial
re-invention," Kirk Phelps, Carbon vice president of product
management, told Reuters at the company's headquarters in
Redwood City, California.
Founded in 2013, Carbon said the funding round was led by
automaker BMW Group, industrial conglomerate General
Electric Co, optics and imaging products company Nikon
Corp and chemical manufacturer JSR Corp. They
joined earlier investors Google Ventures and top tech
venture capital firm Sequoia.
"They did an incredibly good job in getting investors," said
Terry Wohler of Wohler Associates, an additive manufacturing
consultancy firm based in Colorado.
However, Wohler said "the jury is still out" on whether
Carbon's technology can match the durability of injection
molding, the current industry standard for producing plastic
products, or come close to its price point.
The company's first commercial 3D printer, the M1, is
available for a $40,000 annual subscription. It uses software
that controls a photochemical process that balances the way
ultraviolet light and oxygen react within a pool of polymer
resin to print plastic objects.
Carbon has developed various resins to diversify what can be
printed. It uses heat-resistant hard resins for exterior
automotive parts and soft elastic biodegradable resins for
medical devices like heart stents.
The company says it can print up to 100 times faster than
rival 3D printing companies. That would be a selling point to
the manufacturing industry, which until now used 3D printing
primarily as a prototyping tool.
"You can imagine that if we give clients a great on-demand
manufacturing tool, it's not just the product that changes,"
Phelps said. "It's the business that changes."
Carbon said it would use the proceeds and newly formed
partnerships with JSR and Nikon to fund its first push into
international markets and to develop its technology further.
(Reporting by Ben Gruber in Redwood City, California; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn)