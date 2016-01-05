Nvidia says Volvo is first customer for new autonomous drive computer

LAS VEGAS Jan 4 Nvidia Corp. unveiled a new,
lunchbox-size super-computer for self-driving cars and said
Volvo Car Group will be the new device's first customer.
Volvo, of Sweden, is owned by China's Geely Automotive
Holdings.
Nvidia made the announcement at the beginning of
the Consumer Electronic Show here.
The new Drive PX 2, said company CEO Jen-Hsung Huang, has
computing power equivalent to 150 MacBook Pro computers, and can
deliver up to 24 trillion "deep learning" operations - allowing
the computer to use artificial intelligence to program itself to
recognize driving situations - per second.
Partnerships between automakers and Silicon Valley companies
on self-driving technologies are taking center stage at this
year's show.
Also on Monday, General Motors Co. announced a $500
million investment in ride-sharing service Lyft.
Huang didn't offer revenue projections for Drive PX 2, but
automotive is the fastest-growing business segment for Nvidia,
whose largest revenue source is video games.
(Reporting by Paul Ingrassia; Editing by Neil Fullick)