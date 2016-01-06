Volkswagen brand chief says "confident" of finding solution to US diesel issues

Jan 5 The head of Volkswagen AG's top selling brand said Tuesday he is "confident" the German automaker will reach agreement with U.S regulators to bring nearly 500,000 diesel vehicles into compliance with U.S. emissions laws.

"We are confident we will find an acceptable solution," VW brand chief Herbert Diess said at a press conference at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Volkswagen has admitted it installed software in certain diesel models sold in the U.S., that allowed the cars to pass government emissions tests, but then emit nearly 40 times the allowed levels of pollutants on the road.

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday sued Volkswagen for up to $48 billion for allegedly violating U.S. environmental laws.

Diess said Volkswagen expects the company will be able to repair by the end of 2016 about 8.5 million diesel cars sold in Europe that don't comply with emissions standards. (Reporting by Joe White in Detroit; Editing by Sunil Nair)