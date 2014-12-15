Big tech aims at talent shortage with 'Hour of Code' campaign

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 15 Call it the thinking man's
ice bucket challenge: an hour of code.
Last week, everyone from U.S. President Barack Obama to top
model Karlie Kloss tried their hand at writing software for one
hour in the global campaign by nonprofit Code.org to make coding
less intimidating to students and teachers.
The "Hour of Code" campaign, which ended on Sunday, was the
latest step by large tech companies to help boost American
interest in computer science as they face a shortage of
qualified engineers and developers in the United States.
Code.org, which offers online tutorials in coding, has the
financial backing of tech leaders, including Microsoft
founder Bill Gates and Facebook Chief Executive Officer
Mark Zuckerberg, who have called for more computer training in
schools and U.S. immigration reform to allow more programmers
and other technology specialists into the country.
The nonprofit also raised just over $5 million to expand the
"Hour of Code" to 100 million students worldwide in a
crowdfunding campaign that ended on Sunday. Google Inc,
Salesforce.com Inc and others have agreed to match
donations made to the Indiegogo campaign, according to Code.org.
More than 75 million people have used Code.org to study code
since December 2013, when it launched the first weeklong "Hour
of Code" campaign.
Last week, Obama wrote his first line of code:
"moveForward(100);", enabling Elsa, the character in a video
game based on Disney's hit animated film "Frozen," to move
forward 100 pixels. Code.org now plans to sell T-shirts printed
with that line of Java script, said angel investor Hadi Partovi,
who founded Code.org last year with his brother, Ali.
The nonprofit says just 10 percent of U.S. schools teach
computer science. Partovi said many students and teachers are
under the mistaken impression that coding is for geniuses.
He added that the coding campaign is part of a larger effort
to get every U.S. school to add computer science to its
curriculum rather than help tech giants hire engineers.
"We're getting third-graders to code," said Partovi, who
worked at Microsoft and has advised many companies, including
Facebook. "Who knows if any of these corporations will even
exist when these kids graduate from college?"
