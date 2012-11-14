版本:
Omnicom more positive on 2013 ad market outlook

BARCELONA Nov 14 Omnicom Group, the biggest ad agency in the United States, said it is feeling "increasingly positive" on the outlook for the advertising market next year, despite a low-growth economy persisting across the globe.

Chief Executive John Wren declined to put a number on the growth level he expected for the ad market or Omnicom next year, saying staffers at his agencies would be in talks in the coming 4-5 weeks with major corporations to determine their ad budgets.

"It's too early to make a clear prediction," he said at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference on Wednesday.

"People expect a lower growth environment across the globe, but that isn't a disaster. I am increasingly positive on 2013, especially the latter part. I'm not hearing any horrible scary things from clients we talk to."

