Time Warner Cable makes good start to Q4

BARCELONA Nov 15 Time Warner Cable, the second-largest U.S. cable provider, has made a good start to the fourth quarter in terms of net subscriber additions, its finance director said.

"We are a few weeks into the quarter and we are a little bit ahead of where we were last year," Irene Esteves told a Morgan Stanley investor conference on Thursday.

"But I would caution that it is very early in the quarter and we are talking about very small numbers of net subscribers on a very large base."

Esteves also noted that in the fourth quarter last year, the group enjoyed a strong increase in net additions in December.

"So I would caution about extrapolating from a few weeks of data," she said of the firm, which is the second largest U.S. cable operator.