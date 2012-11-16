RPT-Metro PCS expects shareholders to back T-Mobile deal

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
BARCELONA Nov 16 Metro PCS expects its shareholders to back its deal to merge with T-Mobile USA in a vote planned for February or March, its finance officer said on Friday.
Braxton Carter told a Morgan Stanley investor conference that the group had held talks with several suitors but was now 100 percent behind the deal with T-Mobile.
T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, and MetroPCS said last month that they wanted to merge their companies, creating a stronger number four on the U.S. wireless market.
Analysts and bankers have been expecting a fresh round of consolidation there since AT&T Inc's bid to buy T-Mobile USA collapsed late last year.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.