Microsoft to continue to invest over $1 bln a year on cyber security

| TEL AVIV
TEL AVIV Jan 26 U.S. software firm Microsoft
Corp will continue to invest over $1 billion annually
on cyber security research and development in the coming years,
a senior executive said.
This amount does not include acquisitions Microsoft may make
in the sector, Bharat Shah, Microsoft vice president of
security, told Reuters on the sidelines of the firm's BlueHat
cyber security conference in Tel Aviv.
"As more and more people use cloud, that spending has to go
up," Shah said.
While the number of attempted cyber attacks was 20,000 a
week two or three years ago, that figure had now risen to
600,000-700,000, according to Microsoft data.
Long known for its Windows software, Microsoft has shifted
focus to the cloud where it is duelling with larger rival
Amazon.com to control the still fledgling market.
In October it said quarterly sales from its flagship cloud
product Azure, which businesses can use to host their websites,
apps or data, rose 116 percent.
In addition to its internal security investments, Microsoft
has bought three security firms, all in Israel, in a little over
two years: enterprise security startup Aorato, cloud security
firm Adallom, and Secure Islands, whose data and file protection
technology has been integrated into cloud service Azure
Information Protection.
Financial details of these deals were not disclosed.
"If you are talking about an ecosystem with more than 400
start-ups it's not really a coincidence. Israel is huge in
security," said Secure Islands founder Yuval Eldar.
Microsoft's venture arm has also made three cyber security
investments in Israel, including this week an undisclosed amount
in Illusive Networks, which uses deception technology to detect
attacks and has been installed at banks and retailers.
Earlier this month Microsoft said it invested in Israel's
Team8, which created Illusive Networks.
Though Microsoft does not have any near-term plans to
implement deception technology, "we look at lots of different
technologies that might be of use in the future," Shah said.
Shah believes that in the next year or so progress should be
made in moving towards broader implementation of user
authentication without need for a password.
Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system includes Windows
Hello, which allows users to scan their face, iris or
fingerprints to verify their identity and sign in.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and Adrian
Croft)