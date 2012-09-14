PCs no longer consume majority of DRAM chips - IHS iSuppli

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 14 For the first time since
the 1980s, personal computers no longer account for the majority
of demand for DRAM memory chips.
Data released by market research firm IHS iSuppli on Friday
showed that only 49 percent of all new DRAM chips were used to
make personal computers in the second quarter, underscoring the
growing popularity of smartphones and tablets at the expense of
PCs.
By the end of 2013, PCs are expected to soak up just 42.8
percent of DRAM chip production, with the rest split between
phones, tablets and other devices, according to IHS iSuppli.
Since Apple launched the iPad in 2010, tablets have
been eating into laptop sales, slamming the profits of long-time
PC heavyweights like Hewlett Packard and Dell.
Last week, top PC chipmaker Intel cut its outlook
for the current quarter due to a decline in demand for its
processors.
DRAM chips store short-term information in PCs, smartphones
and tablets to help shorten the time it takes to process
information. Hard disk drives and NAND chips are used for
longer-term storage of movies, music, email and other data.
While the PC market won't go away, DRAM chipmakers like
Micron, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix
will increasingly focus their resources on
developing better memory chips for mobile devices, IHS iSuppli
said.
Executives and Wall Street investors are concerned that even
the long-anticipated launch of Microsoft's Windows 8
platform in October may fail to give the PC industry a badly
needed boost.