Game of drones: As U.S. dithers, rivals get a head start

| March 9
March 9 Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles
(UAVs), are a hot ticket in Silicon Valley, but U.S. government
dithering over regulations has given overseas companies a
head-start in figuring out how best to exploit them.
Global spending on drones could add up to close to $100
billion over the next decade, with commercial uses - from
farming and filming to pipelines and parcels - accounting for
around an eighth of that market, according to BI Intelligence.
But for years, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA),
the authority largely responsible for regulation in the United
States, has dragged its feet, only last month issuing draft
rules on who can fly drones, how and where.
It's likely to be a year or more before the
regulations are in place - good news for companies operating
outside the U.S. and looking to build a business around drones.
Sky-Futures, a British company that dominates the use of
drones to collect and analyse inspection data for oil and gas
companies, says its business soared 700 percent last year as the
normally conservative energy industry embraced the new
technology. Co-founder and operations director Chris Blackford
said the company is coupling drones with software and a better
understanding of what works in the field, giving Sky-Futures "a
head-start over the U.S because we understand pretty intimately
the problems facing the oil and gas market, and how we can solve
them with technology."
Looser regulations outside the U.S. have created pockets of
innovation attracting ideas, money and momentum, says Patrick
Thevoz, co-founder and CEO of Swiss-based Flyability, which
builds drones inside a spherical cage that allows them to bump
through doors, tunnels and forests without losing balance.
Another British company, BioCarbon Engineering, hopes to
speed up reforestation by using drones to plant germinated
seeds, and shares in New Zealand-based Martin Aircraft
(IPO-MAI.NZ) trebled in the first few days after listing in
Australia last month, on investor hopes for the personalised
aircraft maker which is developing a UAV that could be used by
the military, oil and gas, mining and farming industries.
In Japan, the government is looking to fast track
industry-friendly regulation to give its drone business an edge.
PALM OIL, PACK DOGS
But the real work, say those in the industry, is in building
out the drone ecosystem: the payload, software, operator and end
user, and making sense of the data. That can only come by
connecting to potential customers.
"As long as you don't have the end user because they can't
use it, you're basically missing a lot of the ecosystem," says
Thevoz.
In Singapore, Garuda Robotics is already moving beyond just
being a drone operator. "The drones are a means to get the data
out of the sky," says co-founder and CEO Mark Yong, "but if you
can't process it you've not created any value for the customer."
While the company has been helping map the boundaries of
palm oil plantations in Malaysia, it has added the ability to
calibrate the drones' cameras to measure moisture levels in
individual trees. It's now working with agronomists to figure
out how to make sense of that thermal data to judge the health
of trees and their likely yield.
Other projects include assembling real-time 3D maps of
building sites to help construction schedules, monitoring and
reducing algae blooms and keeping tabs on packs of stray dogs
using infrared cameras.
All of this would be hard, if not impossible, under FAA
regulations that limit drones flying out of sight of the
operator, or at night.
While regulation typically lags technology, no one's betting
against Silicon Valley dominating the industry in the long run.
Last year, more than $100 million flowed into U.S. drone
start-ups, according to CB Insights, double 2013 levels.
"Let's not kid ourselves," said Philip Von Meyenburg, who
runs a drone operating company out of Singapore. "They know what
they're doing in the U.S."
And China, too, is in the game as hardware prices fall
rapidly. China's DJI sells consumer grade drones for $500,
making it hard for companies producing lower volumes to justify
their higher prices.
"The challenge for all drone manufacturers now is that we're
in a market that is constantly updating," said Flyability's
Thevoz.
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)