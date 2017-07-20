FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Dynamic Yield raises $31 mln from Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, others
2017年7月20日

REFILE-Dynamic Yield raises $31 mln from Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, others

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Refiles to add Capital Partners to headline)

JERUSALEM, July 20 (Reuters) - Dynamic Yield, a company that designed a digital platform to help online marketers, has raised $31 million in a investment round that included Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, Deutsche Telekom's investment management group.

Other investors included La Maison, Baidu, Bessemer Venture Partners and Israel's Claltech, Dynamic Yield said on Thursday.

The new funds will be used to expand the company's service to new industries, further invest in machine learning and artificial intelligence and improve market share in an $800 billion industry.

The New York-based company, founded by Israelis with a research and development office in Israel, says it has developed a machine learning engine that enables marketers to increase revenue via personalisation, recommendations, automatic optimization.

It has over 100 enterprise clients, including Sephora and the Liverpool Football Club. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

