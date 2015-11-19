Tech group rejects post-Paris calls for weaker data encryption

WASHINGTON Nov 19 A leading technology industry group, in its first statement since last week's Paris attacks, on Thursday sharply rejected calls to give U.S. law enforcement authorities backdoor keys to let them circumvent encryption technology for cellphones.

Weakening encryption to help the government monitor electronic communication in the name of national security, "simply does not make sense," the Information Technology Industry Council said in a statement released to Reuters.

"After a horrific tragedy like the Paris attacks, we naturally search for solutions: weakening encryption is not a solution," said Dean Garfield, president of the Washington-based organization, which represents Apple, Google, Microsoft and dozens of other blue-chip tech companies.

The statement represents the first time major U.S. technology companies have publicly weighed in on the growing debate over encrypted communications since last week's deadly Paris attacks, which left more than 120 dead and hundreds wounded. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Eric; Beech)