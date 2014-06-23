INSIGHT-RPT-Apple, Google, Samsung vie to bring health apps to wearables

(Repeats for wider distribution)
By Christina Farr
SAN FRANCISCO, June 23 For decades, medical
technology firms have searched for ways to let diabetics check
blood sugar easily, with scant success. Now, the world's largest
mobile technology firms are getting in on the act.
Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co and
Google Inc, searching for applications that could turn
nascent wearable technology like smartwatches and bracelets from
curiosities into must-have items, have all set their sites on
monitoring blood sugar, several people familiar with the plans
say.
These firms are variously hiring medical scientists and
engineers, asking U.S. regulators about oversight and developing
glucose-measuring features in future wearable devices, the
sources said.
The first round of technology may be limited, but eventually
the companies could compete in a global blood-sugar tracking
market worth over $12 billion by 2017, according to research
firm GlobalData.
Diabetes afflicts 29 million Americans and costs the economy
some $245 billion in 2012, a 41 percent rise in five years. Many
diabetics prick their fingers as much as 10 times daily in order
to check levels of a type of sugar called glucose.
Non-invasive technology could take many forms. Electricity
or ultrasound could pull glucose through the skin for
measurement, for instance, or a light could be shined through
the skin so that a spectroscope could measure for indications of
glucose.
"All the biggies want glucose on their phone," said John
Smith, former chief scientific officer of Johnson & Johnson's
LifeScan, which makes blood glucose monitoring supplies. "Get it
right, and there's an enormous payoff."
Apple, Google and Samsung declined to comment, but Courtney
Lias, director at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's
chemistry and toxicology devices division, told Reuters a
marriage between mobile devices and glucose-sensing is "made in
heaven."
In a December meeting with Apple executives, the FDA
described how it may regulate a glucometer that measures blood
sugar, according to an FDA summary of the discussion.
Such a device could avoid regulation if used for nutrition,
but if marketed to diabetics, it likely would be regulated as a
medical device, according to the summary, first reported by the
Apple Toolbox blog.
The tech companies are likely to start off focusing on
non-medical applications, such as fitness and education.
Even an educational device would need a breakthrough from
current technology, though, and some in the medical industry say
the tech firms, new to the medical world, don't understand the
core challenges.
"There is a cemetery full of efforts" to measure glucose in
a non-invasive way, said DexCom chief executive Terrance Gregg,
whose firm is known for minimally invasive techniques. To
succeed would require "several hundred million dollars or even a
billion dollars," he said.
POACHING
Silicon Valley is already opening its vast wallet.
Medtronic Inc Senior Vice President of Medicine and
Technology Stephen Oesterle recently said he now considers
Google to be the medical device firm's next great rival, thanks
to its funding for research and development, or R&D.
"We spend $1.5 billion a year on R&D at Medtronic - and it's
mostly D," he told the audience at a recent conference. "Google
is spending $8 billion a year on R&D and, as far as I can tell,
it's mostly R."
Google has been public about some of its plans: it has
developed a "smart" contact lens that measures glucose. In a
blog post detailing plans for its smart contact lens, Google
described an LED system that could warn of high or low blood
sugar by flashing tiny lights. It has recently said it is
looking for partners to bring the lens to market.
The device, which uses tiny chips and sensors that resemble
bits of glitter to measure glucose levels in tears, is expected
to be years away from commercial development, and skeptics
wonder if it will ever be ready.
Previous attempts at accurate non-invasive measurement have
been foiled by body movement, and fluctuations in hydration and
temperature. Tears also have lower concentrations of glucose,
which are harder to track.
But the Life Sciences team in charge of the lens and other
related research is housed at the Google X facility, where it
works on major breakthroughs such as the self-driving car, a
former employee who requested anonymity said.
Apple's efforts center on its iWatch, which is on track to
ship in October, three sources at leading supply chain firms
told Reuters. It is not clear whether the initial release will
incorporate glucose-tracking sensors.
Still, Apple has poached executives and bio-sensor engineers
from such medical technology firms as Masimo Corp,
Vital Connect, and the now-defunct glucose monitoring startup C8
Medisensors.
"It has scooped up many of the most talented people with
glucose-sensing expertise," said George Palikaras, CEO of
Mediwise, a startup that hopes to measure blood sugar levels
beneath the skin's surface by transmitting radio waves through a
section of the human body.
The tech companies are also drawing mainstream interest to
the field, he said. "When Google announced its smart contact
lens, that was one of the best days of my career. We started
getting a ton of emails," Palikaras said.
Samsung was among the first tech companies to produce a
smartwatch, which failed to catch on widely. It since has
introduced a platform for mobile health, called Simband, which
could be used on smart wrist bands and other mobile devices.
Samsung is looking for partners and will allow developers to
try out different sensors and software. One Samsung employee,
who declined to be named, said the company expects to foster
noninvasive glucose monitoring.
Sources said Samsung is working with startups to implement a
"traffic light" system in future Galaxy Gear smartwatches that
flashes blood-sugar warnings.
Samsung Ventures has made a number of investments in the
field, including in Glooko, a startup that helps physicians
access their patients' glucose readings, and in an Israeli
glucose monitoring startup through its $50 million Digital
Health Fund.
Ted Driscoll, a health investor with Claremont Creek
Ventures, told Reuters he's heard pitches from potentially
promising glucose monitoring startups, over a dozen in recent
memory.
Software developers say they hope to incorporate blood
glucose data into health apps, which is of particular interest
to athletes and health-conscious users.
"We're paying close attention to research around how sugar
impacts weight loss," said Mike Lee, cofounder of MyFitnessPal.
After decades of false starts, many medical scientists are
confident about a breakthrough on glucose monitoring. Processing
power allows quick testing of complex ideas, and the
miniaturization of sensors, the low cost of electronics, and the
rapid proliferation of mobile devices have given rise to new
opportunities.
One optimist is Jay Subhash, a recently-departed senior
product manager for Samsung Electronics. "I wouldn't be at all
surprised to see it one of these days," he said.
(Editing by Edwin Chan and Peter Henderson)