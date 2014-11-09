CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Entrepreneur, 13, gets Intel funding for low-cost Braille printer

(In paragraph 7 deletes words "in India" and replaces with "in
San Francisco")
By Sarah McBride
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. Nov 4 If Shubham
Banerjee cannot lay claim to being the world's youngest venture
capital-backed entrepreneur, he comes very close.
Banerjee was 12 years old when he closed an early-stage
funding round with Intel Capital, the company's venture
capital arm, last month for his prototype for a low-cost Braille
printer. Since then, the San Jose, California middle-schooler
has turned 13.
That's young, even by the standards of Silicon Valley, where
many venture capitalists unapologetically prefer to fund youth
over experience.
Young entrepreneurs usually have reached at least their
mid-teens when they hit it big. Nick D'Aloisio, founder of
online news aggregator Summly, was 17 when Yahoo bought his
company last year for $30 million.
Brothers John and Patrick Collison, behind payments service
Stripe, were 16 and 19 when they sold an earlier business to a
Canadian company for $5 million.
After reading a fundraising flyer about the blind, Banerjee
felt inspired to turn a high-tech version of Legos, the toy
building blocks, into a device that could print in Braille. One
day, he wants to mass-produce the printers and sell them for
about $350, far less than Braille printers cost now.
This past summer, he worked on incorporating an Intel Edison
chip, a processor aimed at hobbyists, into the printer. In
September, Intel invited him to a conference in San Francisco to
highlight uses for Edison. There, he got a big surprise.
Intel executive Mike Bell announced from the conference
stage that the giant chipmaker would invest in his company,
Braigo Labs. Until then, his funding consisted of the $35,000
his parents gave him.
"I turned back to my dad, and said, 'What did he just say?'"
Banerjee recalled. "I was all over the place."
Banerjee and a spokesman for Intel Capital declined to
disclose the size of the investment. A person familiar with the
matter said it was a few hundred thousand dollars. He plans to
use it to build a better prototype of the printer and test it
with more groups for the blind.
After the announcement, Banerjee had to bone up on
unfamiliar terms such as "venture capital."
He also needed to convince adults to co-sign his funding and
patent documents. Among the company officials he turned to:
Braigo's president, his mom, Malini.
Banerjee says he gets mostly As and Bs as a student at the
Champion School in San Jose, California. Teachers have given him
time off to attend events like the Intel Global Capital summit
this week in Huntington Beach, California. He catches up on
school work on weekends, he says.
This is the second Intel investment connected to the
Banerjee family. His dad, Neil, works for Kno, an education
start-up that Intel bought last year.
While many young entrepreneurs who win venture-capital cash
end up ditching their education to focus on their businesses
full time, Banerjee says he won't take that path.
"It's an after-school thing," he says.
