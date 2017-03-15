WhatsApp, Telegram patch flaws in instant messaging applications

UPDATE 1-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 WhatsApp and Telegram patched flaws in their popular instant messaging applications after security researchers showed that they could seize control of user accounts.
Researchers with Check Point Software Technologies Inc discovered problems with the way the two apps process some types of files without verifying that they do not contain active code that could be malicious.
Flaws in popular instant messaging applications are less common than traditional desktop software. The apps are often used because of their heavy encryption, which has been criticized by some in laws enforcement.
They were able to send files to the web-based versions of the products with malicious code while making it seem to be something else, such as a picture. In WhatsApp's case, once opened by the recipient, the code allowed the researchers to get into the local storage of the user and then access the user's account. From there, they could have sent the same malicious attack to all of the users' contacts.
Telegram's flaw was much more subtle and required "very unusual" behavior by the victim, such as right-clicking on a video and opening a new tab, said spokesman Markus Ra.
There is no evidence that any similar attacks were actually used in the wild against either company's products, he said.
"When Check Point reported the issue, we addressed it within a day and released an update of WhatsApp for web," said Anne Yeh, a spokeswoman for that Facebook Inc unit. "To ensure that you are using the latest version, please restart your browser.” (Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.