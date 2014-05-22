INSIGHT-As tech millionaires multiply, wealth advisers struggle to connect

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 22 When the nine-person startup he
co-founded was bought by Facebook for a reported $15 million in
January, Cemre Gungor, 27, was inundated with phone calls and
emails from wealth advisers. Yet he spurned them all, opting
instead to open an account with Betterment, an online financial
adviser launched in 2010 that automatically invests in a
portfolio of exchange traded funds based mainly on a client's
age.
"My personality doesn't lend itself to being the sort of
person who would research good wealth managers and then trust
them with making decisions. I don't want to spend any time
thinking or caring about that," said Gungor, who grew up in
Turkey and Finland before moving to the U.S.
He and others of his generation are posing a challenge for
wealth advisers who are streaming into Silicon Valley and San
Francisco after the public stock offerings of companies such as
Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter helped
California create more millionaires than any other U.S. state
since 2009.
But even as traditional financial firms battle for office
space and seek out new customers, they're finding that the
pickings aren't easy. The youngest winners of the thriving tech
economy, many of whom came of age during the last financial
crisis, aren't often interested in the ideas that attracted
clients in the past. Nor are they fans of the old-school model
of letting a financial planner make decisions with minimal
client input.
In response, traditional advisers are changing the way they
practice. They're finding that young clients need help with
lifestyle issues ranging from how to give money away to how to
deal with old friends who are jealous of a sudden tech windfall.
And they are giving clients more of the hard data behind their
decisions than they might with clients who inherited their
fortunes or built them up over time.
Debra Wetherby, an independent adviser whose Wetherby Asset
Management manages about $3.6 billion in assets, has fielded
questions from young, single workers about when and how to tell
potential spouses about their fortunes. Christine Leong Connors,
who heads JPMorgan's Palo Alto office, has talked with tech
clients about how to donate money effectively when their own net
worth is larger than the charity they are giving to. And Michael
Williams, a UBS Wealth Management Americas branch manager in San
Francisco, has found himself courting potential clients whose
paydays are so far away that they're still pulling all-nighters
and sometimes sleeping in their startup offices.
It's all part of an attempt to appeal to a new demographic
of money. The youngest members of Generation X and millennials
are the most likely to say that they are dissatisfied with their
wealth adviser, according to a report by the Spectrem Group, a
market research company in Lake Forest, Illinois.
"The industry is not in alignment with folks who are very
tech savvy, and it's an industry that is trying to catch up,"
said George Walper Jr., the president of Spectrem.
CALIFORNIA MONEY
Nowhere is the collision between new money and the old-line
business of wealth management more on display than in
California. Firms like Barclays, Goldman Sachs Group
Inc, Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch and
JPMorgan Chase & Co have all expanded their Bay Area
operations as firms like Facebook have gone public and the
shares of more mature firms like Google have hit all-time highs.
In the three years since JPMorgan opened an office in Palo
Alto, the heart of Silicon Valley, its headcount has swelled to
30 advisers from six. When combined with its sister office in
San Francisco, its number of advisers in Northern California has
grown by 50 percent, to 110 people, since 2012.
The firm created separate teams based on how clients have
built their wealth, said Jeremy Geller, the head of JPMorgan's
Private Bank business in Northern California. Unlike other teams
which may be more focused on investment ideas, the tech-centered
team works on anticipating the personal financial consequences
of one-time events such as a startup getting another round of
funding, going public or selling the business altogether.
Advisers discuss with young clients such issues as when to start
selling a personal stake in a business, Geller said.
ADVISERS TRY TO ADAPT
Advisers say they are working to adapt to the needs of tech
workers who are skeptical that the wealth management industry
offers much value.
Wetherby, 56, the independent adviser, finds herself having
more conversations with clients who are unsure of how to handle
their newfound fortunes at a time when income inequality is a
larger part of the national conversation.
"For many of them, this is something that's private and new
and separates them from their existing social group," said
Wetherby. "It's a big adjustment and so a lot of them are trying
to be quieter about it."
She also appeals to new clients by promoting so-called
social impact investing, which tries to make money while also
doing some social good such as buying shares in a company in the
clean water business.
Darell Krasnoff, a partner at Los Angeles-based Bel Air
Investment Advisors who plans to open a San Francisco office for
the firm by the end of the year, said that the approach he takes
with wealthy tech clients is similar regardless of their ages.
He has won new clients like Kamran Pourzanjani, he said, by
creating data-heavy custom reports that appeal to tech workers
more comfortable with the language of numbers.
After the firm he co-founded, PriceGrabber.com, was acquired
for about $500 million in 2005, Pourzanjani, 54, spent 8 years
bouncing between financial advisers who did not present enough
data to convince him. He eventually signed on with Bel Air, in
part because Krasnoff was able to provide custom spreadsheets
that allowed him to have faith that Krasnoff's plans were solid.
The idea of trusting a financial adviser with his wealth
after spending years as an entrepreneur making all of his own
decisions was a "giant leap," Pourzanjani said. "That's
definitely a struggle for a lot of people" in the tech industry,
he said.
NEW COMPETITORS
Wealthfront, a private company that has received funding
from DAG Ventures and other venture capital firms, represents
the other end of the spectrum of personalized advice. The
company counts Burton Malkiel, a Princeton professor whose book
"A Random Walk Down Wall Street" helped popularize passive
investing, as its chief investment officer, a role that chiefly
focuses on evaluating asset classes and allocation strategies
that underpin the firm's automated process.
About 60 percent of its clients are under the age of 35, and
it charges a fee of 25 cents per $100 invested for its services,
and levies no fees at all for accounts under $10,000.
Both Wealthfront, and its competitor Betterment, are heavily
courting young workers whose memories of the financial crisis
make them skeptical that anyone can have insights into where the
stock market is headed. So far, that message has been resonating
with its clients.
"Unless you're at the stage and scope that you need to be
playing crazy tax games, it doesn't make sense to talk to a
wealth manager," said a young Stanford business school graduate
whose company was acquired by a large technology company last
year. He didn't want to use his last name because he didn't want
to draw attention to himself.
Adam Nash, Wealthfront's chief executive, used to work at
both LinkedIn and eBay and said that his clients are mostly
found in San Francisco, New York, and other places where "young
people are able to make money."
They tend to put more trust in technology than in people,
Nash said. "They don't really believe that a person is going to
be watching their money 24/7, but they believe that a computer
is," he said.
(Reporting by David Randall. Editing by Linda Stern and John
Pickering)