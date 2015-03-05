For the 'unbanked', mobile money still has some way to go

| March 6
March 6 Globally, an estimated 2.5 billion
people don't have a bank account, but many own a cellphone,
fuelling a race to turn these phones into bank books for the
'unbanked' to store cash, manage their accounts, make purchases
and send and receive money - part of so-called 'financial
inclusion'.
In a report this week, the GSMA, the association of mobile
phone companies, said mobile money "has been growing at a
dizzying rate." The Boston Consulting Group said last month
mobile money transfers in sub-Saharan Africa alone could
generate fees of up to $1.5 billion by 2019.
However, consultants and others working at banks, government
agencies and even the phone companies note that, while many
people have mobile money accounts - usually with the phone
companies - few are actively used. While money flows through
these networks, nearly two thirds of the volume comes from users
merely topping up prepaid mobile accounts in transactions
averaging less than a dollar.
"If you take out air-time, you have a true view of mobile
money, and it's not a good story, more than a decade on," says
South Africa-based Johan de Lange, who works with banks and
phone companies.
And, when people do make remittances, those receiving the
money tend to cash it in, taking the money out of the system and
limiting the potential for mobile money to become a medium of
exchange - a mobile wallet for buying things or to provide
banking services over mobile networks.
A GSMA spokesperson said air-time top-ups were decreasing as
a proportion of overall transactions, and domestic money
transfers via mobile were cheaper or safer than other options,
and so were "a key piece of the financial inclusion story."
POLICE PAY
Use of mobile money, indeed, is spreading and there are
success stories, but these are few relative to the number of
projects, and consultants and others question just how
successful they are.
In Afghanistan, for example, much has been made of a service
to send police salaries direct to their cellphones via a code
they present to an agent or bank for cash. This has reduced
corruption, where police pay was often halved as it made its way
through the bureaucratic chain.
But the service last year reached less than 1 percent of the
police force, and cost the Law and Order Trust Fund For
Afghanistan more than $10 per transaction - much of which goes
to Roshan, the phone company which runs the service with
Vodafone. The fund said last year it was exploring
cheaper options.
The poster child for telco-driven mobile money services is
M-Pesa, set up by Vodafone and run by Kenya's Safaricom Ltd
. Mobile money accounts for more than a fifth of its
145 billion shillings ($1.59 billion) annual revenue.
Daniel Maison, a consultant in Kenya, uses M-Pesa to buy
petrol, pay restaurant bills or shop at the supermarket. "It's a
part of our lives. We wonder what we did without it. I don't
need to physically have cash. The beauty is you can even have a
savings account on your mobile phone," he told Reuters.
But some note the M-Pesa service owed much of its take-off
to the electoral violence in 2007-08 that displaced many Kenyans
and made it hard for others to travel. Sending money by phone
was the next best thing. Consultants also say the company's
figures hide the fact that mobile money transactions involve
sending notifications via short service message (SMS), a cost
the operator effectively subsidises.
"If everyone had to pay for these messages, I wonder how
many (telco) 'rock stars' there would be," said Malcolm Vernon,
a London-based mobile money consultant who works in Africa, Asia
and Europe.
TAKING WING
This is not to say that mobile money has no future in
emerging markets.
After six years, Wing in Cambodia made a modest profit last
year with fewer than 50,000 active accounts, many of them held
by farmers and shopkeepers paying their suppliers remotely.
Anthony Perkins, CEO of Wing, once part of Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group, says the secret is to think more
like a bank than a phone company, such as nurturing a network of
agents who can receive and dispense cash. Some of these 'human
ATMs' can earn eight times the average national income.
"Running an agent network is really no different than
running a branch network," Perkins said.
He and others say that while phone companies, with their
reach and flexibility, are good tools for rolling out networks,
they aren't necessarily the best to move mobile money beyond
simple transactions into becoming a nationwide, or
international, digital money system.
The telcos' main priorities, they point out, aren't so much
the social goals of financial inclusion, but to reduce churn -
keeping customers from jumping to a rival firm - and to maximise
the amount users spend on their network.
"I don't understand why it's being left to telcos to bring
this financial inclusion to the masses," said Perkins. "Even in
a small country like Cambodia you can make money out of this."
($1 = 91.3500 Kenyan shillings)
(Additional reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg in Accra; Editing
by Ian Geoghegan)