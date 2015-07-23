Notion raises new fund to become Europe's biggest cloud financier

| FRANKFURT, July 23
FRANKFURT, July 23 British venture capital firm
Notion Capital is raising a third fund that will make it
Europe's largest bankroller of cloud-based business software
start-ups, the company said on Thursday.
The London-based firm said it had initially raised $120
million in a new fund for cloud computing and Software as a
Service (SaaS) companies and is targeting upwards of $150
million once fundraising for the round closes later this year.
Collectively, Notion's three funds will have raised about
$300 million to provide capital to early-stage firms in Britain
and across Europe.
Notion Capital aims to fill a void for fast-growing
start-ups that have fewer options for public market listings
than their U.S. peers by providing funding to help companies
grow to a size where initial public offerings or sizeable
mergers are feasible.
"We will be looking to fund companies in areas where Europe
can achieve category leadership," Notion Managing Partner and
Co-founder Stephen Chandler said in an interview. "I think the
fund will create its fair share of billion dollar companies."
Typical deal sizes will range around $2 million up to $10
million and Notion Capital expects to fund around 20 deals,
similar to the number of financings of its second fund, but at
somewhat higher ticket sizes, Chandler said.
With its two earlier funds, Notion invested in 33 companies,
including fast-growing NewVoiceMedia, a customer call centre
supplier, and Tradeshift, a business procurement and invoicing
service, while selling two firms to eBay and Claranet.
"I think NewVoice and TradeShift are on a path to IPO,"
Chandler said, but added that, for other investments, "we would
still continue to see M&A as the primary exit route" to bigger
technology players, the most common outcome for European firms.
Notion Capital's partners were founders of cloud-based
security provider MessageLabs, which was sold to Symantec
in 2008 for $700 million, in what remains the largest
exit of a European SaaS firm to date.
