Oracle opens start-up accelerator in Israel for cloud innovation

TEL AVIV Jan 16 U.S. software provider Oracle
Corp said on Monday it was opening an accelerator
programme in Israel for startups developing cloud technologies
or whose technologies are based in the cloud.
Run by Oracle's research and development team, the programme
provides six months of mentoring from technical and business
experts, advanced technology, access to Oracle's customers, and
partners and investors.
A pilot programme was first launched in India and more
centres will be announced soon. Oracle said this was a
multi-million dollar programme but did not disclose how much it
would invest in each centre.
Oracle's startup cloud accelerator programme builds on its
excellence centre for Israeli startups, which was established in
2003 by Oracle Israel in cooperation with the government to
support the growth of early stage startups. Thirty six companies
were approved to take part in the excellence centre, totalling
more than $150 million in estimated exits.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)