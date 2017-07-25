FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Prospera raises $15 mln in round led by Qualcomm Ventures
2017年7月25日

Israel's Prospera raises $15 mln in round led by Qualcomm Ventures

TEL AVIV, July 25 (Reuters) - Israeli digital farming company Prospera said on Tuesday it raised $15 million in a funding round led by Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Inc.

Cisco Investments, ICV and existing investor Bessemer Venture Partners also participated in the funding round, bringing total investment in Prospera to $22 million.

Using data analytics, computer vision and artificial intelligence, Prospera said its system collects, digitises and analyses vast amounts of agricultural data and optimises production.

Prospera will use the new funds to accelerate its global expansion and broaden its services to different crops in both indoor and outdoor environments. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

