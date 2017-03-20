U.S.-Israeli data storage firm Reduxio raises $22.5 mln

UK delays Euribor trial to 2018
LONDON, May 24 A London trial of six former Deutsche Bank and Barclays traders, charged with manipulating benchmark Euribor interest rates, has been delayed until next year.
TEL AVIV, March 20 U.S.-Israeli Reduxio Systems, a provider of storage and data management technology, said on Monday it has secured $22.5 million of funding in an investment round expected to total up to $32 million.
The round was led by London-based C5 Capital, an investment manager focused on cyber security, data analytics and cloud computing, and more than doubles the amount invested in Reduxio. The money will fund continued development and marketing of the company's software-based storage platform.
All previous investors, including Jerusalem Venture Partners, Carmel Ventures, Intel Capital and Seagate Technology participated in this fundraising round. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
LONDON, May 24 A London trial of six former Deutsche Bank and Barclays traders, charged with manipulating benchmark Euribor interest rates, has been delayed until next year.
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl and other over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Says starting today, it's introducing redesigned Trending Results page; Users will be able to see new results page on iPhone in U.S. - blog