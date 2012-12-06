Bend it like Samsung: new Galaxy phone may have unbreakable screen

| SEOUL
SEOUL Dec 6 Samsung Electronics,
the world's leading technology company by revenue, is likely
accelerating the launch of its next-generation flagship Galaxy
smartphone - which may come with a breakthrough unbreakable
screen.
Codenamed "Project J" after mobile division chief JK Shin,
development of the new Galaxy S IV could be aimed for release by
as early as April, according to analysts and tech blogs.
And, as smartphones increasingly look alike - the converging
form factor - an unbreakable screen could be a big selling point
for the Galaxy, which is battling Apple Inc's iPhone to
lead the $200 billion plus smartphone market.
The Galaxy S IV is also expected to have bigger and better
display, powerful quad-core processing power and a 13-megapixel
camera, with picture density improving to 441 pixels per inch
(ppi), a big improvement from the Galaxy S III's 306 ppi and
better than the iPhone 5's 326 ppi.
"Looking to the first half of 2013, we see evidence of
Samsung likely accelerating the release of the Galaxy S IV -
compared with May (this year) for the Galaxy S III," said UBS
analyst Nicolas Gaudois. "We believe preparations for volume
manufacturing of unbreakable plastic substrate displays
continue. All in all, we could see a strong products push in the
high-end in the first half, followed by other releases."
Samsung declined to comment.
Samsung, a major backer of organic light-emitting diode
(OLED) display, is a frontrunner in developing unbreakable
screens, as OLED panels can replace glass substrate with plastic
material. Down the road, mobile gadgets could be flexible as
well as unbreakable.
"Eventually, they'll have unbreakable and flexible displays.
Either the Galaxy S IV or S V will have unbreakable and even
possibly flexible and foldable displays by 2014. That's going to
be a game-changer," said Mark Newman, an analyst at Stanford
Bernstein in Hong Kong.
Both Newman and Gaudois are ranked as 5-star analysts, the
top ranking, by Thomson Reuters StarMine for their
recommendations on Samsung.
COURTROOM REVISITED
It would also be a game-changer for Samsung, which has built
its reputation as a 'fast follower' of others' technologies and
designs.
The South Korean consumer electronics giant faces off
against Apple again on Thursday in a U.S. courtroom for a
follow-up ruling on whether it copied some of its U.S. rival's
patents and should pay the $1 billion awarded to Apple by jurors
in an August verdict.
Samsung wants the verdict overturned, while
Apple wants the damages to be increased and Samsung phones
banned in the United States.
Since that landmark verdict, however, Samsung shares have
gained 14 percent to record highs, while Apple shares - dented
by a maps app fiasco, tight supply of its iPhone 5 and ever
tougher competition in the mobile market - have slipped by
nearly a fifth, wiping more than $120 billion off its market
value.
Barring any extra costs related to the U.S. ruling, Samsung
should report a fifth straight record profit this quarter, as
profits from its component business recover and more than offset
thinning margins on mobile phones - squeezed by higher year-end
holiday marketing campaigns.
"Samsung's strength extends beyond cool products, they're
also a leader in the technology behind these devices. We see
further upside to Samsung's stock as success in smartphones
continues and chips and display profits also rebound," said
Newman. "In smartphones, the opportunity is for Samsung to take
more share from Apple in the premium segment, where Apple is
still dominant."
UBS estimates Samsung will ship around 22.5 million of its
Galaxy S III and Note II devices in the quarter to end-December,
up from 20 million in July-September. Shin said in November that
Galaxy S III sales would hit 40 million by the end of this
month.
In a worst-case scenario for Samsung, U.S. judge Lucy Koh
could treble the damages payable to Apple, given the jury in
August found Samsung "wilfully" infringed some Apple patents.
"That would be a major blow to Samsung's fundamentals and
overall investor sentiment, but it's not the most likely
scenario," said Young Park, a 4-star StarMine analyst at Woori
Investment & Securities.