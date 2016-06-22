Nose job: smells are smart sensors' last frontier

* Smelling smartphones still a decade away
* Potential uses in health, food, hygiene, security
* Detecting smell requires multi-sensors
By Jeremy Wagstaff
SINGAPORE, June 23 Phones or watches may be
smart enough to detect sound, light, motion, touch, direction,
acceleration and even the weather, but they can't smell.
That's created a technology bottleneck that companies have
spent more than a decade trying to fill. Most have failed.
A powerful portable electronic nose, says Redg Snodgrass, a
venture capitalist funding hardware start-ups, would open up new
horizons for health, food, personal hygiene and even security.
Imagine, he says, being able to analyse what someone has
eaten or drunk based on the chemicals they emit; detect disease
early via an app; or smell the fear in a potential terrorist.
"Smell," he says, "is an important piece" of the puzzle.
It's not through lack of trying. Aborted projects and failed
companies litter the aroma-sensing landscape. But that's not
stopping newcomers from trying.
Like Tristan Rousselle's Grenoble-based Aryballe
Technologies, which recently showed off a prototype of NeOse, a
hand-held device he says will initially detect up to 50 common
odours. "It's a risky project. There are simpler things to do in
life," he says candidly.
MASS, NOT ENERGY
The problem, says David Edwards, a chemical engineer at
Harvard University, is that unlike light and sound, scent is not
energy, but mass. "It's a very different kind of signal," he
says.
That means each smell requires a different kind of sensor,
making devices bulky and limited in what they can do. The aroma
of coffee, for example, consists of more than 600 components.
France's Alpha MOS was first to build electronic
noses for limited industrial use, but its foray into developing
a smaller model that would do more has run aground. Within a
year of unveiling a prototype for a device that would allow
smartphones to detect and analyse smells, the website of its
U.S.-based arm Boyd Sense has gone dark. Neither company
responded to emails requesting comment.
The website of Adamant Technologies, which in 2013 promised
a device that would wirelessly connect to smartphones and
measure a user's health from their breath, has also gone quiet.
Its founder didn't respond to emails seeking comment.
For now, start-ups focus on narrower goals or on industries
that don't care about portability.
California-based Aromyx, for example, is working with major
food companies to help them capture a digital profile for every
odour, using its EssenceChip. Wave some food across the device
and it captures a digital signature that can be manipulated as
if it were a sound or image file.
But, despite its name, this is not being done on silicon,
says CEO Chris Hanson. Nor is the device something you could
carry or wear. "Mobile and wearable are a decade away at least,"
he says.
Partly, the problem is that we still don't understand well
how humans and animals detect and interpret smells. The Nobel
prize for understanding the principles of olfaction, or smell,
was awarded only 12 years ago.
"The biology of olfaction is still a frontier of science,
very connected to the frontier of neuroscience," says Edwards,
the Harvard chemical engineer.
MORE PUSH THAN PULL
That leaves start-ups reaching for lower-hanging fruit.
Snodgrass is funding a start-up called Tzoa, a wearable that
measures air quality. He says interest in this from polluted
China is particularly strong. Another, Nima, raised $9 million
last month to build devices that can test food for proteins and
substances, including gluten, peanuts and milk. Its first
product will be available shortly, the company says.
For now, mobile phones are more likely to deliver smells
than detect them. Edwards' Vapor Communications, for example, in
April launched Cyrano, a tub-sized cylinder that users can
direct to emit scents from a mobile app - in the same way iTunes
or Spotify directs a speaker to emit sounds.
Japanese start-up Scentee is revamping its scent-emitting
smartphone module, says co-founder Koki Tsubouchi, shifting
focus from sending scent messages to controlling the fragrance
of a room.
There may be scepticism - history and cinemas are littered
with the residue of failed attempts to introduce smell into our
lives going back to the 1930s - but companies sniff a revival.
Dutch group Philips filed a recent patent for a
device that would influence, or prime, users' behaviour by
stimulating their senses, including through smell. Nike
filed something similar, pumping scents through a user's
headphones or glasses to improve performance.
The holy grail, though, remains sensing smells.
Samsung Electronics was recently awarded a
patent for an olfactory sensor that could be incorporated into
any device, from a smartphone to an electronic tattoo.
One day these devices will be commonplace, says Avery
Gilbert, an expert on scent and author of a book on the science
behind it, gradually embedding specialised applications into our
lives.
"I don't think you're going to solve it all at once," he
says.
(Reporting by Jeremy Wagstaff; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)