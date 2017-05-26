Acquisitions accelerate as tech giants seek to build AI smarts

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 26 A total of 34 artificial
intelligence startups were acquired in the first quarter of this
year, more than twice the amount of activity in the year-ago
quarter, according to the research firm CB Insights.
Tech giants seeking to reinforce their leads in artificial
intelligence or make up for lost ground have been the most
aggressive buyers. Alphabet Inc's Google has acquired
11 AI startups since 2012, the most of any firm, followed by
Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Intel Corp,
respectively, according to CB Insights.
The companies declined to comment on their acquisition
strategies. A spokesman for Apple did confirm the company's
recent purchase of Lattice Data, a startup that specializes in
working with unstructured data.
The first quarter also saw one of the largest deals to date
as Ford Motor Co invested $1 billion in Argo AI, founded
by former executives on self-driving teams at Google and Uber
Technologies Inc.
Startups are looking to go deep on applications of
artificial intelligence to specific fields, such as health and
retail, industry observers say, rather than compete directly
with established companies.
“What you will see is very big players will build platform
services, and startup communities will migrate more to applied
intelligent apps,” said Matt McIlwain, managing director of
Madrona Venture Group.
Healthcare startup Forward, for example, is using artificial
intelligence to crunch data that can inform doctors’
recommendations.
“For people who really want to focus on core AI problems, it
makes a lot of sense to be in bigger companies,” said Forward
Chief Executive Officer Adrian Aoun, who previously worked at
Google. “But for folks who really want to prove a new field, a
new area, it makes more sense to be separate.”
Artificial intelligence companies that do remain independent
field a steady stream of suitors: Matthew Zeiler, chief
executive of Clarifai, which specializes in image and video
recognition, said he has been approached about a dozen times by
prospective acquirers since starting the company in late 2013.
Clarifai’s pitch to customers such as consumer goods company
Unilever Plc and hotel search firm Trivago is bolstered
by its narrow focus on artificial intelligence.
“(Google) literally competes with almost every company on
the planet,” Zeiler said. “Are you going to trust them with
being your partner for AI?”
Tech giants have been locked in a bidding war for academics
specializing in artificial intelligence. Startups rarely have
the capital to compete, but a company with a specialized mission
can win over recruits, said Vic Gundotra, chief executive of
AliveCor, which makes an AI-driven portable heart monitor.
“They say, ‘I want to come here and work on a project that
might save my mother’s life,’” Gundotra said.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Lisa
Shumaker)