2017年 6月 12日

Tech stocks out of juice as investors grow wary of valuations - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, June 12 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** STOXX 600 down 0.9 pct as tech weighs

** Apple suppliers down up to 13 pct

** Tech plunge deepens after Wall Street open

** Investors' interest in Spanish banks spikes after Popular rescue - GS

** Cyclicals rally loses steam as investors rotate into defensives

** Acacia Mining sinks on Tanzanian probe (Reporting by Helen Reid)
汤森路透"信任原则"

