Tech stocks out of juice as investors grow wary of valuations - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

BRIEF-Altius Resources acquires common shares of Antler Gold
* Altius Resources Inc acquires common shares of Antler Gold Inc
LONDON, June 12 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** STOXX 600 down 0.9 pct as tech weighs
** Apple suppliers down up to 13 pct
** Tech plunge deepens after Wall Street open
** Investors' interest in Spanish banks spikes after Popular rescue - GS
** Cyclicals rally loses steam as investors rotate into defensives
** Acacia Mining sinks on Tanzanian probe (Reporting by Helen Reid)
* Mason Capital Management Llc reports 5.32 percent passive stake in CF Corp, as June 16, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rLshNt) Further company coverage:
* Community Health Systems- unit of co, units of CHS/Community Health Systems amended their existing accounts receivable securitization program