REUTERS SUMMIT-Box's sales model evolves as "inevitable" IPO nears -CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 (Reuters) -
Box, the closely watched data storage company, is shifting its
growth strategy ahead of an initial public offering that could
come in 2014, Chief Executive Aaron Levie told the Reuters
Global Technology Summit.
In its early years as a scrappy startup, Levie advocated a
sales strategy that sought to convince individual employees or
small units within larger companies to use his service for free,
before charging them for additional features.
The 8-year-old Mountain View, California-based company has
swapped that "freemium" business model and is now investing
heavily in selling directly to chief information officers at the
top of the corporate hierarchy, Levie said.
He acknowledged the expense associated with such a strategy
but said it was necessary.
"You get to a certain scale where that business model hits a
limit. There's no way to sell to Procter & Gamble, Coke, Disney,
Walmart" without a direct sales effort, Levie said at the summit
in San Francisco on Wednesday. "We have to go to talk to that
CIO and have a consultative process with that buyer. They might
be living with that decision for the next decade."
Levie's comments are part of an ongoing debate in Silicon
Valley about growth strategies for software companies that cater
to businesses.
Shaken by a series of disappointing IPOs in the consumer
tech sector such as Zynga Inc and Groupon Inc,
investors have funneled money into enterprise-focused startups.
But there has been little consensus over how exactly the
industry should win customers and grow their business.
Levie, who has talked up his company's IPO prospects, said
its sales have risen 100 percent over the past year, without
disclosing specifics. Half of Box's employees are now in sales,
he added.
The 28-year old acknowledged the threat from larger
companies like Microsoft Corp and Google Inc
that could use economies of scale to offer lower prices for pure
storage space. But he hoped to differentiate Box by offering
more industry-specific functions such as features for healthcare
providers to securely share documents on the cloud, Levie said.
Levie ruled out another round of pre-IPO fundraising for
Box, which had last received a $125 million capital infusion
last July that valued the company at $1.2 billion.
But he called an IPO "inevitable."
"It's something that's absolutely on our mind," Levie said.
"Over time we intend to probably do more acquisitions and having
that public currency is helpful for that."
"But don't hold your breath about this year," he added.
"Don't call your stockbroker yet."
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits