Top tech executives to attend Trump summit on Wednesday -Recode

NEW YORK Dec 11 Top executives from Alphabet
Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc are
among a small group of tech leaders invited to a summit to be
held on Wednesday by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Recode
reported, citing sources.
Executives from Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp
and Oracle Corp will also be among "a very heady group
of less than a dozen, comprising most of the key players in the
sector" to attend the summit, Recode said. (on.recode.net/2gqbVbq)
"I plan to tell the president-elect that we are with him and
are here to help in any way we can," Oracle Chief Executive
Officer Safra Catz told Reuters in an emailed statement.
"If he can reform the tax code, reduce regulation, and
negotiate better trade deals, the U.S. technology community will
be stronger and more competitive than ever."
Amazon.com Inc CEO and founder Jeff Bezos was also
invited and is likely to attend, Recode said citing "numerous"
sources with knowledge of the situation.
Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
An Intel spokeswoman declined to comment.
The gathering will take place Wednesday at Trump Tower in
New York City, Recode said.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)