Apple looks to rev up fading tablet growth

| SEATTLE
SEATTLE Oct 15 Apple Inc is expected
to unveil thinner and more powerful iPads on Thursday ahead of
the holiday season but may struggle to arouse passion for
tablets among consumers already over-supplied with hand-held,
touch-screen devices.
Tablet sales are set to rise only 11 percent this year,
according to new forecasts by tech research firm Gartner,
compared to 55 percent growth last year, even as smartphone
sales continue to soar and PC sales trickle back.
Tablet sales for Apple, which defined the category with the
iPad just four years ago, have fallen for two straight quarters.
Investors remain focused on the iPhone, Apple's main revenue
generator, but a prolonged downturn in iPad sales would threaten
about 15 percent of the company's revenue.
Aside from Apple, the tablet trend is bad news also for
Samsung, Amazon.com and Microsoft,
which have all invested heavily in developing tablets and are
pushing their own offerings for the upcoming holiday season.
"I don't think they (Apple) will be able to turn it around,
because the market is saturated," said Michael Yoshikami, chief
executive officer of Destination Wealth Management. "The new
devices are not going to be new enough to cause a new upgrade
cycle."
More than 50 percent of households in the United States, for
example, already have one or more tablets, and are waiting
longer to replace them. "Going beyond 50 percent will take a
while," said Mikako Kitagawa, an analyst at Gartner.
According to Kitagawa, most people in future will have a
smartphone. Beyond that the trends are hard to predict. "You
need to have a smartphone. It's a must-have device, then you
think about the larger screen-size devices."
SQUEEZED ON BOTH SIDES
Tablets now find themselves squeezed from below by
ever-larger smartphones, such as Apple's new iPhone 6 Plus and
Samsung's Galaxy "phablets," and from above by the latest
lightweight laptops.
Gartner is forecasting that this "ultramobile premium"
segment - for example Apple's MacBook Air or Lenovo's Yoga -
will be the fastest-growing device category next year, rather
than tablets.
For now, if Apple is going to dominate in one area only, it
would be better to be smartphones than tablets, said Daniel
Niles, senior portfolio manager at AlphaOne Capital Partners.
"We would be worried if it was the other way around," he said.
Other investors appear to agree. Apple shares are up 39
percent in the last year, compared to a 10 percent increase in
the S&P 500.
Yoshikami said it is too early to see any impact from
Apple's July agreement with IBM to collaborate on
selling iPads and iPhones to enterprises, which Apple hopes will
help it finally crack the elusive mainstream business market.
Even if that fails to produce results, he said he was not
overly concerned with weakening tablet sales.
"From an investment standpoint, it is not necessarily
disastrous for Apple, as I think their fortunes are pretty much
tied to iPhone sales," said Yoshikami. "It's all about iPhone
sales."
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)