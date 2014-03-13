U.S. tech giants' offshore cash piles earn interest from govt-report

LONDON, March 13 Four of the biggest U.S.
technology groups collectively hold an estimated $124 billion in
U.S. Treasury debt, much of it offshore, earning them tax-free
interest, the UK's Bureau of Investigative Journalism (BIJ) said
on Thursday.
The finding means Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp
, Google Inc and Cisco Systems Inc
hold a large proportion of the $254.9 billion held in their
foreign subsidiaries in U.S. Treasuries, according to securities
filings reviewed by the London-based BIJ, a not-for-profit news
organisation.
Bringing the money home would trigger a tax bill, so the
companies keep it offshore, partly to fund foreign expansion but
also, executives say, to avoid a tax hit.
Democratic party Senator Carl Levin, who has campaigned for
years against tax avoidance, was quoted saying by the BIJ that
if U.S. corporations invested offshore funds in U.S. government
debt, this income should face U.S. taxes.
"Those funds ought to be treated as having been repatriated
and subject to U.S. tax," Levin said.
Corporations including Apple have lobbied for changes so
they would not have to pay U.S. tax on income earned outside the
United States and brought home. Many other countries, including
Britain, only tax income earned within their borders, though
some international companies have been accused of reducing their
bill via sophisticated offshore accounting arrangements.
Some U.S. companies say a "territorial" type of tax system
would avoid double taxation and ensure all businesses compete on
equal terms. Tax campaigners say it would encourage companies to
shift profits overseas.
Google said it responded to tax incentives offered by
governments while following tax rules in every country where it
operates. The other companies declined comment, but have
previously said they pay all the tax they should.