版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 7日 星期六 01:24 BJT

Uber snags $1.2 bln in new funding at $18 bln valuation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 Uber Inc has raised $1.2 billion in funding from mutual funds and investors, valuing the fast-growing rides-on-demand startup at $18.2 billion, the company said on Friday.

Fidelity Investments put in about $425 million, Wellington Management $209 million and BlackRock contributed $175 million, the Wall Street Journal cited a person familiar with the matter as saying.

Venture firms Summit Partners, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Google Ventures and Menlo Ventures also participated in the round, the Journal reported. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by David Gregorio)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐