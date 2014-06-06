Uber snags $1.2 bln in new funding at $18 bln valuation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 Uber Inc has raised $1.2
billion in funding from mutual funds and investors, valuing the
fast-growing rides-on-demand startup at $18.2 billion, the
company said on Friday.
Fidelity Investments put in about $425 million, Wellington
Management $209 million and BlackRock contributed $175 million,
the Wall Street Journal cited a person familiar with the matter
as saying.
Venture firms Summit Partners, Kleiner Perkins Caufield &
Byers, Google Ventures and Menlo Ventures also participated in
the round, the Journal reported.
