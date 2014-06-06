UPDATE 2-Uber snags $1.2 bln in new funding; seen valued at $18 bln

(Adds quote, background on company, context)
By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 Uber Inc has raised $1.2
billion from mutual funds and other investors in a funding round
valuing the fast-growing rides-on-demand service at $18.2
billion, one of the highest valuations ever for a Silicon Valley
startup.
Uber Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick announced the
funding round on Uber's blog Friday.
The funding, eclipsed only by the likes of Facebook Inc
before it went public, is a vote of confidence by
investors in four-year-old Uber's growth potential.
"Uber is one of the most rapidly growing companies ever, and
we believe there are opportunities for continued tremendous
growth," Joan Miller, a spokeswoman for Summit Partners, an
investor in the funding round, said by telephone.
Investors hope the company, which allows users to summon a
ride on their smartphones, can expand globally and diversify
into logistics.
The investors in the round valued Uber "pre-money" at $17
billion, the blog post said. The $1.2 billion infusion took the
startup's valuation to $18.2 billion.
Fidelity Investments put in about $425 million, Wellington
Management added $209 million and BlackRock Inc
contributed $175 million, according to a person familiar with
the matter.
Venture firms Summit Partners, Kleiner Perkins Caufield &
Byers, Google Ventures and Menlo Ventures also participated in
the round, a person familiar with the matter said.
Kleiner's investment came from its Digital Growth Fund, run
by former stock analyst Mary Meeker, known for her bullish
recommendations during the first dot-com boom. Her fund has had
recent hits, including traffic app Waze, acquired last year for
$1.1 billion by Google.
Uber, which did not give details about its latest investors,
operates in 128 cities across 37 countries.
Kalanick said he expected to close a second round of funding
from strategic investors of about $200 million.
Uber originally started with a luxury town-car service, but
in many cities has since added UberX, a low-frills service with
nonprofessional drivers using personal cars.
Competitors to Uber include Flywheel and Hailo, which
connect passengers and taxis; and Lyft and Sidecar, which link
passengers and drivers who use their personal vehicles.
While Uber has grown rapidly since its 2010 launch in San
Francisco, it has run into serious regulatory issues. Ordinances
keep it out of cities such as Las Vegas, Miami and Vancouver,
British Canada.
In some places, including Chicago, San Francisco and
Washington, D.C., Uber and similar companies face lawsuits from
taxi companies hoping to keep the new competition out.
In Colorado, Governor John Hickenlooper signed a bill on
Thursday that legalized drive-for-hire services in consumers'
own vehicles, including UberX.
In California, ridesharing is currently regulated through
the state's Public Utilities Commission, although taxi drivers
and Uber itself are challenging that authority.
Uber sometimes offers promotional deliveries, such as roses
around Valentine's Day or Christmas trees. Earlier this year, it
launched a regular courier delivery service for small packages
in Manhattan.
