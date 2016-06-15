Video game makers plunge deeper into virtual reality at E3

| LOS ANGELES, June 15
LOS ANGELES, June 15 Virtual reality has yet to
take off with the bulk of video gamers, but the industry is
doubling down on its bet that one day it will.
At the annual E3 video game showcase in Los Angeles this
week, attendees strapped on VR headsets to peer into fantasy
worlds, battle robotic creatures and command starships.
Meanwhile, game publishers announced investments that showed
they believe VR is ready to go mainstream.
"This is clearly the coming-out party for VR," said P.J.
McNealy, chief executive officer and founder of Digital World
Research. "The interest is there, the hardware is coming to
market, and the content developers are figuring out how to take
advantage of it."
E3, or the Electronic Entertainment Expo, is an annual
spectacle devoted to serious gaming. Sales of games played on
consoles or PCs still lead the $99.6 billion global gaming
industry, according to data from research firm Newzoo. But an
explosion in mobile games, plus a shift toward virtual reality
hardware and software, could change that.
Sony Corp unveiled a $399 PlayStation VR headset at
E3 that will hit stores in October. Fifty games will be
available by year's end, including VR versions of blockbuster
franchises "Resident Evil" and "Batman."
Some games will be exclusive to PlayStation VR, including
"Star Wars: Battlefront X-Wing VR Mission." Star Trek fans can
command a Starfleet vessel "Star Trek: Bridge Crew," which will
be playable on PlayStation VR, Facebook's Oculus Rift
headset, and the HTC Vive VR device.
Microsoft Corp let potential buyers know that it
will have a new version of its Xbox, dubbed Project Scorpio,
that will support VR in time for the 2017 holiday season. The
company is also is developing its HoloLens augmented reality
glasses, which overlay images as holograms onto a user's
real-life field of vision.
Many in the industry are still skeptical about VR's
potential. They question how many gamers will shell out hundreds
of dollars for a headset after investing in a gaming console.
"We're going to find out what's good and bad about virtual
reality in the months and years to come," said Steve Boxer, a
gaming journalist from Britain who tried out games at E3.
"Personally I don't want to have to sit there wearing a
virtual reality helmet for more than 20 minutes."
Sony is working with developers to adapt console games to a
VR environment, said John Koller, a vice president for Sony
Interactive Entertainment America.
"VR is going to be shorter, very intense bursts," Koller
said. "We see it chopped up into these experiences that are very
exciting and emotionally driven."
The industry isn't abandoning traditional games.
While companies are trying to build a new market in VR,
"even more time and more money is being spent to maintain the
cash cow of the business with new titles," said Mark Goodman, an
analyst with Strategy Analytics.
Among the games generating buzz at E3 were Horizon Zero
Dawn, a role-playing game featuring a female hunter, and a new
installment in the God of War franchise, analysts said.
Companies staged over-the-top booths with pulsating music,
flashing lights, and giant video screens. Organizers limited
decibel levels to keep the noise in check.
Developer 2K Czech set up a two-story, New Orleans-style bar
and sent a live jazz band marching through the convention halls
to promote its game, "Mafia."
Nintendo erected a makeshift cave to mimic the
world of the new Legend of Zelda game, attracting a line of
hundreds of people and earning positive reviews.
Zelda could be a big enough hit to entice people to buy
Nintendo's next-generation console called NX when it comes out
next year, McNealy said.
"Anybody who's going to buy a console may buy one for that,"
he said. "It's a new version of a huge franchise for them."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Additional reporting by Rollo
Ross; Editing by Sue Horton and Alan Crosby)