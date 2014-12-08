U.S. consumers warm to wearable tech, Europeans cooler -study

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 8 Consumers are warming to the idea
that wearing a computer on their wrists or clothing may not be
the fashion faux pas that early clunky prototypes led many to
fear, with 2015 poised to be a breakout for the much-hyped
trend, a new study has found.
Forrester Research said in a report to be published on
Tuesday that the number of people using a wearable computer will
triple in 2015, led by the expected arrival of Apple Watch,
which it predicts will draw 10 million users next year.
But polling data used in the study of thousands of U.S. and
European consumers suggests more Americans can see themselves
putting on a computer than their European counterparts, at 45
percent versus 32 percent of those surveyed.
Consumers are more likely to imagine wearing watches or
health monitors on their wrists, followed by devices which clip
onto clothing or fit in the ear or on so-called smart glasses.
But again, there are regional differences as Americans are
category by category more willing to consider all manner of such
devices, from smart jewellery to contact lenses to tattoos.
And while strong consumer interest exists for wearable
devices, a bigger driver of demand is coming from businesses
looking to supply employees with all types of new body gadgetry.
"The wearable market will take off as brands, retailers,
sports stadiums, healthcare companies, and others develop new
business models to take advantage of wearables," J.P. Gownder,
the author of the report, wrote.
More than two-thirds of business decision-makers polled for
the study, or 68 percent, said developing a wearables strategy
for their business was now a priority.
Look for wearables that monitor the safety of field workers,
location-aware smartwatches that help managers assign shift
workers in real-time and video and photo devices that augment
the human insights of technical inspectors, researchers said.
The business poll was conducted in June among 3,104 business
and technology decision-makers. Working with the polling firm
Ipsos, Forrester surveyed 13,003 European consumers in April and
March. More than 4,500 U.S. consumers were surveyed in March.
The consumer surveys were conducted online, which tends to skew
the results toward the tech-savvy, Forrester noted.
The report follows a flurry of research from financial and
market research firms showing a coming wave of growth over the
next few years. Morgan Stanley, in a report published last
month, predicted the category could top one billion devices by
2020 in its most bullish scenario, with growth ramping up faster
than smartphones or tablets did in their breakout years.
(Reporting By Eric Auchard, editing by David Evans)