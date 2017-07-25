FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Wix.com launches web applications product
Israel's Wix.com launches web applications product

TEL AVIV, July 25 (Reuters) - Israel's Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, launched on Tuesday Wix Code, a product that enables users to more easily create web applications, though it has yet to finalize its market strategy.

"Wix Code expands our market significantly by delivering a solution for creators, developers and designers to build web applications that can be tailored for any business need," said Avishai Abrahami, chief executive of Wix.com.

President Nir Zohar noted that Wix.com, one of Israel's fastest-growing tech firms, has over 110 million users.

"We will never be able to solve all their needs," he told Reuters, adding that the new product should help them resolve issues on their own.

Zohar said the company has not yet modelled how it will sell the product. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

