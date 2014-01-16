Latest perk on Google buses: security guards

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 16 First, San Francisco-based
commuters to Google Inc got buses with plush seats and
free WiFi. Now, they are getting security.
In recent days, men with earpieces have closely monitored
passengers boarding Google commuter buses at the site of at
least one bus stop in San Francisco's Mission District. Their
presence comes a few weeks after Google buses were targeted by
protesters who blame tech-industry employees for rising city
rents.
Gone are the days when mentioning Google as an employer gave
young technology workers a certain counterculture credibility.
As the company has expanded well beyond its Web search-engine
roots to become a behemoth encompassing advertising,
smartphones, finance and social networking, it has gone from
scrappy start-up to a Goliath that many resent for its power.
In San Francisco, many long-time residents believe the
influx of richly compensated workers at Google and other big
technology companies such as Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc
has pushed rents to unaffordable levels in
neighborhoods that once were homes to the working class.
Technology companies have grown more aware of the tensions.
They recently reached an agreement with the city of San
Francisco governing the use of municipal bus stops.
Google recently began to experiment with a
privately chartered boat that can transport some of its
employees living in San Francisco to its offices.
And Google may be taking extra steps to protect its workers
at the bus stops it uses in San Francisco.
A Google spokeswoman declined to comment.
On two successive days this week, a pair of young men stood
on a San Francisco street waiting for the special "Gbus" that
ferries Google staffers to the Internet company's Mountain View
headquarters 34 miles to the South.
Dressed casually in jeans and wearing black ski hats or
hoods, the two men did not stand out from the dozens of other
young tech workers waiting for the Google bus. On close
inspection, each sported the curly wire of an earpiece, and one
occasionally jotted notes down on a yellow stick-it pad.
Instead of boarding the bus with everyone else, the two
remained in the same spot, watching intently as a succession of
Google's white corporate shuttles arrived for the morning
pick-ups. In one instance, the bus driver waved to one of the
men, who waved back.
Asked if they were security guards for Google buses, one of
the men replied "Can I see your badge?" likely referring to the
Google identification badges that employees of the company use
to board the bus and enter buildings on the Google campus. The
other man denied working as a security guard for Google, but
declined to provide any information about his identity or his
employer.
A Google employee who commutes on the buses said he does not
recall previously seeing any type of monitoring at the bus
stops.
In December, the window of a Google bus in Oakland was
shattered and a photo taken by one of Google's employee
passengers showed two people in front of the bus holding a
profane anti-Google banner.
Other protests have been peaceful but disruptive, with
activists temporarily blocking the corporate buses. One other
Google bus in Oakland was targeted in December, plus a third bus
at the same stop where the men with earpieces were observed this
week.
Another commuter bus, believed to be taking employees to
Apple Inc, was also targeted in December.
"They're bound to take steps to protect their workers," said
Mike Danko, a personal injury lawyer in San Mateo, Calif., a San
Francisco suburb.
"What would escalate the matter is any kind of violence," he
said. "Usually the presence of a security person is going to
keep a lid on violent conflict."
Ron Roth, the executive director of private security firm
Corporate Security Service Inc said he did not know which
security firm is working with Google.
"If they are having security at the bus stops it's probably
only eyes and ears, and to act as liaison to the police, and
probably not to take any action," said Roth.
While private security officers can be armed in California,
providing they have the proper licenses, Roth said it was highly
unlikely that anyone working on the bus detail would be armed.
"As a security company you really take on a liability if
your officers are armed," he said.